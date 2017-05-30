For the first time since Kendall Jenner pranced around the city streets trying to save the world with a can of Pepsi, Kim Kardashian has revealed what she thinks about her sister's controversial commercial. Appearing with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, she was quick to defend the fact that the 21-year-old never had any bad intentions. After all hell broke loose back in April, Kimmy said:

"She totally understood at the end of the day and she felt really awful for it and she wants to move on from it."

As we all know, Kendall's Pepsi ad was smacked down by public outrage when it first aired for being politically-charged for all the wrong reasons. It showed the second-youngest member of the Kardashian Klan handing a police officer the drink to ease tensions during a supposed protest that looked more like a fun and flirty street parade of insanely attractive humans.

Ultimately, people blamed Kendall for trivializing a host of political movements such as Black Lives Matter. And although the ad may have been pulled a day later, you can still watch it here:

'Kendall Is So Sensitive'

However, while the world was shaking its head in dismay from the get-go, #KimKardashian revealed to Cohen that she only realized what was happening when the furore had already begun. Because of this, she didn't have time to form her own opinion:

"I didn’t see it until it had already gotten the attention, so you obviously have a different perspective when everyone’s just saying something. I think I was traveling and I landed and I just saw all this stuff come up."

She then added:

"I think any time someone does anything they don’t have bad intentions—especially Kendall, who’s so sensitive. She would never mean for anyone to perceive anything in a negative way."

In fact, the reality TV queen went on to reveal that one of the main reasons she missed the commercial in the first place was because she's being trying to distance herself from social media. Admitting that she now tries to keep away from her phone as much as possible when at home, she said:

"It’s been so important for me to just be present. So when I’m in my house, I’m hardly on my phone. It’s a rule to be present and to communicate and to interact like normal people. I didn’t have that growing up."

Watch the interview clip with Cohen below:

