In March, King Kong smashed through the undergrowth of Skull Island in one of the most anticipated movies in the MonsterVerse. If you aren't familiar with what went on — or if you need a gentle reminder — check out the official #KongSkullIsland trailer below starring Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson:

See more:

Without a doubt, Kong: Skull Island towered over the worldwide box office last month and now, reports are out that the giant ape might be heading to a slightly smaller — but just as effective — screen near you very soon.

In a somewhat bizarre turn of events, Kong is set to make an appearance in live-action TV in the future — and this has absolutely nothing to do with the recently released movie.

[Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures]

Apparently, MarVista Entertainment and IM Global have signed a deal to adapt DeVito's Artworks' novel King Kong of Skull Island — a continuation of the world that was brought to us by the Merian C. Cooper's 1933 King Kong film.

Essentially, if Cooper's family officially agree to it, writers Jonathan Penner and Stacy Title will steam ahead with a contemporary take on the decades-long franchise, turning it into a drama series with a strong female lead. The aim of the new world would be to present:

"A multi-cultural ensemble that delves fully into the wonders and horrors of Skull Island and its origins."

Speaking about the project, Im Global Television president Mark Stern also said:

"There's clearly a deep and abiding interest in this timeless story. We love Stacy and Jonathan's approach to this adaptation and look forward to partnering with MarVista as we bring this gripping tale of survival and adventure to life for a new generation of Kong fans."

Well, color us intrigued!

What do you think? Would you watch a Kong-based TV series?

'King Kong' [Credit: Radio Pictures]

(Source: Hollywood Reporter)