We truly have some cracking movies coming out this year, don't we? From Logan’s last outing to the return of the Jedi in December, we’re going to be spoiled rotten at the cinema this year — and #TaronEgerton has just reminded us about another film to look out for. On the promotional trail of his latest movie — the warmly received animated musical Sing — Egerton dropped some tantalizing hints about his next movie, Kingsman: The Golden Circle. From the sounds of it, the Kingsman sequel will have a political edge — and may even take a jab at Donald Trump himself...

“...A Presidential Thread...”

"Obama" as he appears in Kingsman: The Secret Service [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

The sequel to 2015's Kingsman: The Secret Service seems to have dropped off our collective radar, but it does have the potential to be pretty massive. Indeed, the first installment was critically acclaimed, and the new one features even more stars being added to its already stellar cast, including #ChanningTatum, Jeff Bridges and Julianne Moore!

Mysteriously entitled The Golden Circle, the new movie apparently sees the Kingsman headquarters obliterated by #JulianneMoore's malevolent mastermind Poppy. This forces them to team up with the Statesmen — their American equivalent — led by #JeffBridges’s unnamed character.

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

It’s going to be very interesting to see what these secret agents come up against, and what sort of challenge Poppy poses for them. The last adventure saw Egerton’s Eggsy facing off against #SamuelLJackson’s psychopathic villain, who was bent on culling the Earth’s population to halt climate change. So when Egerton was asked about the baddies of Kingsman 2, he gave a very cryptic response:

“Though I have to be pretty careful what I say...I think it very much is political...whenever there’s a new global threat that arises in the world of Kingsman, it will be something that may have genuine [real-world] relevance.”

Some readers may be a bit dismayed about politics cropping up in our blockbuster entertainment, and perhaps feel that they should be kept apart.

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

However, as the old saying goes: art is not made in a vacuum, so we should always expect some kind of reference or analogy to the goings on of the period in our movies, television and music. Whether it’s the growth of multicultural representation in Star Wars or the treatment of women in Game of Thrones, these allusions to pressing issues can only be a good thing to include. Exploring themes and ideas in a different way helps us to discuss and understand them.

So, what kind of global and political threat will emerge? Taron Egerton could only reveal that:

“...it’s a similarly pertinent global theme...I think I can say there’s a 'presidential' thread that runs through the new film.”

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Now that is interesting. Kingsman: The Secret Service memorably saw Barack Obama agreeing to Richmond Valentine’s (Jackson) plot, and the movie later saw his head blow up along with the rest of Valentines “protected” celebrities. So, does the new villain Poppy have some designs on the White House? Or could we expect to see some lampooning of Americas all-new, cotton-haired Commander in Chief, Donald Trump?

Are the Kingsmen Going Political?

Harry Hart contemplates his relationship with the mainstream media [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

The prospect of Eggsy, Harry Hart (#ColinFirth) and co. coming to grips with a certain pussy-grabbing President will either have you giddy with glee or growling with anger, depending on your stance on Trump. But let’s face it, it’s doubtful that the filmmakers will openly speak out against the current presidency through the film itself. The movie reportedly wrapped in September last year, so that's well before Trump's electoral victory was announced. Plus and we are forgetting things about Hollywood itself.

Kingsman is a blockbuster brand at the end of the day, and though it is a particularly foul-mouthed, risqué and violent one, the movie will want to appeal to as many people as possible to make as much money as it can.

A fine example of Kingsman's irreverence [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Keeping politics to a minimum is a good way to ensure this, and if politics does play a part — as is the case in Star Wars — it's kept as broad and open as possible, so that it can be interpreted in a various number of ways.

Indeed, both left- and right-leaning publications enjoyed the original Kingsman, regardless of the fact that it featured a Democrat president conspiring with terrorists and, conversely, ultra-conservatives getting gleefully blown away in that infamous church scene.

Egerton asserts that Kingsman 2 will feature a “a warped [and] distorted presentation of politics", so it’s safe to assume that similar sorts of conflicting scenarios to the first movie will appear to please everyone.

But then again, lots of people probably didn’t count on Marvel Comics recently attacking Trump in such a manner, so you never can tell...maybe we’ll see him appear in the third installment? Though if we do, director Matthew Vaughn is going to have to squeeze him into his already bursting cast...

“Wednesday Night’s Alright For Fighting.”

Certainly, not every series can be lucky enough to have the likes of Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Jeff Bridges, Samuel L. Jackson, Mark Hamill and #MarkStrong staring alongside one another. However, there is another major name who is going to appear in the sequel, but this is not his first brush with the series. As Egerton told Den of Geek, Elton John's cameo has been on the cards since the original movie:

“...There’s a deleted scene [with Elton John in] the first one, that I personally thought shouldn’t have been cut, and that’s now in the second film. But what it is... I don’t think I can say.”

How intriguing is that? Details about Elton John’s cameo are pretty thin on the ground; at one point, director Matthew Vaughn considered having him appear throwing “huge tantrums“ as one of the movie’s "missing" celebrities. Yet Den of Geek hints that in an original version of the script, #EltonJohn was involved in the rescue of another character and was meant to be seen “kicking the living daylights out of people.”

Hamill's brief cameo in Kingsman: The Secret Service [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Now we think about it, could that have been Lancelot’s (Jack Davenport) ill-fated mission to save Professor Arnold (#MarkHamill) in the movie’s first section? If not, who was being rescued, and why? To be honest, it’s very hard to really theorize about right now. Like the Kingsmen themselves, word on the sequel’s production has being kept as secretive as possible; however, that hasn't stopped the franchise's future being speculated upon.

Merlin - asking nicely for another sequel. [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Certainly, a third movie is being rumored, and whilst the project certainly has a lot of promise, its fate is far from certain. The heads at 20th Century Fox will no doubt be ready to check The Golden Circle's box-office before green lighting another sequel. Egerton expressed his enthusiasm for the project, though it seems that ultimately, another Kingsman movie is down to how director Matthew Vaughn feels about his "baby":

“Matthew is a very much 'Don’t count the chickens before they’ve hatched' kind of guy... it depends what occurs, and whether it feels right to him... he won’t jeopardize it with a crap idea.”

I don't know about you, but I'm very much hoping that The Golden Circle is as much irreverent fun as its predecessor, so that we can spend even more time with Harry Hart and Eggsy in years to come! If not, there are thankfully a lot of Kingsman gifs on hand to show our displeasure...

