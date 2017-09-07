The United States is currently is going through a phase of natural disasters across the country. After people seemed to start recovering from Hurricane Harvey down in Texas, the news broke that a new hurricane, Irma, was headed for the Bahamas and the southern part of Florida.

With the severity of Irma set to be just as bad as Harvey, if not worse, drastic actions are already being taken by people in the affected states to counter it. But they aren't the only ones taking action.

According to Deadline, Twentieth Century Fox has announced that they are cancelling the premiere for their new movie, #KingsmanTheGoldenCircle, as it would take place the same day as the Hurricane Relief Telethon.

A spokesman for Fox released this statement on the matter:

“Given the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey and the important fundraising efforts happening on September 12, we have canceled that evening’s planned New York film premiere event for Kingsman: The Golden Circle."

The spokesman also stated that #Fox would also be donating the money budgeted for the premiere to several of the non-profit groups associated with the telethon.

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' [Credit: Twentieth Century Fox]

While the premiere in New York has been canceled, premieres in locations such as London are set to go as planned.

The telethon that was at the same time as the premiere is set to take place September 12 at 8. PM EST, and will be featured on several channels like ABC, NBC, CBS. It will feature many big name celebrities such as George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Oprah Winfrey.

This actually not the first time that a Hollywood company has cancelled a movie premiere due to occurrences happening in the world. Back in late May, Warner Bros. decided to cancel the London premiere for Wonder Woman after the events that took place during the Manchester bombing. Likewise, The Mummy also canceled its London premiere after the bombing.

The decision to cancel the premiere for Kingsman continues to show that sometimes, helping each other out is much more important than promoting a product or making money.

Although the New York premiere has been cancelled, Kingsman: The Golden Circle is still set to hit theaters September 22.