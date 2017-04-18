The fascinating world of unorthodox spyhood and incredible characters like Eggsy and Hart presented to us in 2015's Kingsman: The Secret Service are returning in this year's highly anticipated sequel, #KingsmanTheGoldenCircle. As the release date approaches, promotional material for the film is quickly ramping up.

We recently got our very first poster for the movie, which confirmed the return of a fan-favorite character. Now, 20th Century Fox has released a cool new teaser trailer for the movie. Check it out in all of its spy-drama glory:

After watching it, you might have noticed something: It was extremely short. And confusing. But worry not, there was still very valuable information to pick up from the footage in the frames that passed by in split seconds.

So in case you were a little lost with what happened in the teaser, we've broken it down for you.

A Vicious Circle

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Yikes. That seems to be the mark of people in #TheGoldenCircle. With how extreme people in that group are, it's no surprise they'd literally burn their allegiance into their skin.

As to who's receiving that treatment, that's a mystery. But on closer inspection, you'll notice the person is missing his right arm. Later on in the teaser we see a man being outfitted with a pretty cool metal prosthetic, so it looks like they might be the same person.

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

There are two things to take out from these shots. First, Eggsy and company are in for a bad guy that packs quite a punch. Second, they're about to encounter a really extremist group of baddies.

Our First Look At Jeff Bridges

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

We've known for quite a while that this film will be introducing the Statesman, the American counterpart of the Kingsman. #JeffBridges was cast last year as the head of the organization, and we finally have our first look at him. Something that immediately stands out is his clean-shaven appearance, an unusual appearance for the man known for playing The Dude.

I don't know about you, but I'm hoping the character and story allow Bridges to let his comedic talents shine.

The Statesman's Backstory

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Don't dismiss this shot for its simplicity just yet. Did you wonder why a bottle of whiskey has "Statesman" written on it on it? Well, #MatthewVaughn revealed a very interesting piece of backstory for the Statesman during an interview with Empire Magazine:

“They’re multi-billionaires with huge jets, and their base is a giant distillery in Kentucky.”

That right there is the reason behind a very curious habit for the organization: Giving its associates alcohol-themed codenames.

Channing Tatum And Halle Berry Together

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

As an added flavor for the Statesman crew, we get a look at #ChanningTatum and #HalleBerry. Tatum is playing a cocky cowboy spy codenamed Agent Tequila (nickname courtesy of the previous point). Berry, on the other hand, is playing Ginger, one of the super secret organization's most trusted tech support engineers and a secret agent herself.

Julianne Moore's Character And Her Sweet Headquarters

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

It's worth noting this is our very first look at #JulianneMoore in the movie. But as you might have imagined from her villainous role, you shouldn't be fooled by her sweet, burger-handing appearance. She is actually a really twisted bad guy hell-bent on taking over the world.

As Matthew Vaughn described her during his Empire interview:

“America’s sweetheart gone wrong”.

So be sure to expect a whole lot of twisted villainy from her. But that's not all we got. We also snagged a look at her headquarters: Poppy Land:

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Just like its owner, Poppy Land's sweet and welcoming front hides a very sinister backstory. At first sight, it looks like something we might recognize:

The Butterfly Effect

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

This particular shot of butterflies is really interesting, because a few frames later, we see studies regarding the flying insects being done on a wall. So, is there a bigger meaning for these beautiful creatures?

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

It's completely possible, but there's very little we know about the story to make a concrete guess.

An Exhilarating Snow Sequence

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

It looks like we're in for yet some more impressive action sequences in this film. Throughout the trailer, we get several glimpses of a snowy gun battle, and from the frames, it seems to be quite intense.

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

When it comes to which side is shooting which, it seems Eggsy and his teammate will be on the receiving end of the bullets.

This trailer was really original, as it condensed the story in a very clever way but still managed to give us that same tone and feel that made audiences fall in love with its predecessor. After this and with the movie just five months away from being released, I wouldn't be surprised if we get a new, full-length trailer.

I'm just crossing my fingers for the sequel to live up to its predecessor. #Kingsman2 arrives in theaters on September 29, 2017.

