This month, the internet has been set ablaze with talks of a talking baby tree, Xenomorphs, gender-neutral awards and Harrison Ford's return to one of his most iconic roles with Blade Runner 2049. Despite all of this, #A24 may have just released the most surreal and stunning trailer of the month, Kate and Laura Mulleavy's Woodshock.

Starring Kirsten Dunst, #Woodshock tells the story of Theresa, a woman haunted by her profound sense of loss and suffering. She further spirals into a sense of paranoia due to her fractured emotional state and the use of a reality-altering cannabinoid drug.

Most of the world knows her as Mary Jane (from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man) but Dunst also has a fantastic record when it comes to indie movies, with performances in features such as Lars Von Trier's Melancholia and Michel Gondry's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Woodshock also features Pilou Asbæk (Euron Greyjoy from Game of Thrones) and Joe Cole (John Shelby from Peaky Blinders), and will be Kate and Laura Mulleavy's directorial debut. The ambitious duo started out as designers, previously collaborating with Amy Westcott on the costume designs for Black Swan. Given Kate and Laura Mulleavy's careers in design, it shouldn't be a surprise that their drug-induced drama is a visual feast.

Considering A24's steady success in the world of indie films, Woodshock looks like another promising addition to the studio's filmography. Before taking the world by storm with Moonlight at the 89th Academy Awards, A24 was already building its foundations with run of critically acclaimed features such as Green Room, The Witch and Ex Machina. A24 Films has garnered praise from those who working with them, as well as from audiences and critics. Having worked on The Lobster, Colin Farrell shared his appreciation for A24's eye for unique films and giving them the required audience,

"They have such a great eye for these small little films and rich and unique stories that may have not found it to the big screen if it wasn’t for them."

Sir Patrick Stewart also congratulated the indie production house for giving him the role of the sinister Darcy in Green Room,

"[The premiere of ‘Green Room’] was at the Toronto Film Festival’s Midnight Madness. And although it describes itself as Midnight Madness, the film didn’t start until close to one o’clock in the morning. And, I mean, there was one moment in the movie when my character was booed and hissed so vociferously, I felt as though I was in a Roman arena and my life was at stake. And I was ready to say: “It was me! It was me! And I was just acting! That was just acting!” It was not like being in a cinema. It was like being in some kind of arena. So, um, well done, A24!"

Dunst previously worked with A24 during a briefly appearance in Sofia Coppola's The Bling Ring, but after nabbing the lead role in Woodshock, it looks she'll soon be joining this long list of thespians in praise of A24. After kick-starting 2017 with the bone-chilling The Blackcoat's Daughter and Ben Wheatley's Free Fire, it looks like another great year for A24, who will also release A Ghost Story, It Comes At Night and Woodshock this year.

Even though we're still unsure how Theresa's story will unfold, Kirsten Dunst's latest endeavor looks like one this year's must-see movies. Be sure to check it out when it's released on September 15, 2017.

What's your favorite movie from A24 Films? Let me know in the comments section.

(Source: GQ)