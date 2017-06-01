There's a kind of unspoken code in Hollywood that, when a mic is produced on the red carpet or in an interview and an awkward question asked, an actor should give an answer carefully designed to offend nobody.

So I'd like to take this moment to salute Kirsten Dunst, who just gave a hilariously blunt and awesomely honest to Marie Clare magazine on the topic of what she thinks of Spider-Man: Homecoming, as an alumni of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man series.

It's worth remembering that Dunst actually has previous when it comes to speaking her mind about whether Hollywood, or anyone, actually needs a sixth Spider-Man movie in 16 years, but even so you'll want to grab the popcorn before reading the Fargo and Hidden Figures actor's brutal assessment of the situation:

"We made the best ones, so who cares? I’m like, ‘You make it all you want.’ They’re just milking that cow for money. It’s so obvious. You know what I mean?"

Petty? Maybe, but many would agree that the first two chapters of Raimi's trilogy were Spider-Man's standout big-screen adventures to-date, and her Mary Jane was, in my opinion, a pitch-perfect take on the character. With that in mind, perhaps Dunst has earned the right to speak honestly.

Of course, she's talking less about Homecoming specifically than the sheer silliness of rebooting Spider-Man yet again, so soon after The Amazing Spider-Man 2. It's an opinion many #Marvel fans share, and right now the jury is firmly out on whether Homecoming (with creative influence from Marvel Studios and not just Sony) has done enough to justify its presence in a very crowded year for superhero movies.

Not that Dunst is likely to be pre-ordering her ticket on Fandango — she's busy promoting The Beguiled, which won the Best Director prize at Cannes last week and could be an Oscars contender next year. A decade after leaving MJ behind, her career has never looked more superpowered — here's hoping the Spider-Man series is on an equally upward trajectory with #SpiderManHomecoming, which hits theaters July 7.

[Source: Marie Clare]