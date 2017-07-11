Here's Why There Were No Kissing Scenes In 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Note: This article contains mild spoilers for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Spider-Man: Homecoming took off last week, soaring well above $100 million at the domestic box office its opening weekend. Most Spider-Man fans agree that Tom Holland nails a perfect Peter Parker and now we're all eager for his next two standalone installments as the red and blue web-slinger. While the film received rave reviews, some fans couldn't help but notice the lack of intimacy between our new Peter and his female co-stars. Isn't Spider-Man supposed to get the girl in the end? And didn't we see Peter and Liz Allen sharing a kiss in a Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer?

Why yes, yes we did.

#LauraHarrier, who plays Peter's love interest in the film as Liz Allen, recently opened up on this subject in an interview with ComicBook.com. While they did shoot kissing scenes for the film, none of them made the final cut.

"We did a lot of different kissing scenes and none of them are in the movie now. I don't know. It's an interesting choice. We didn't know what they were going to choose, because we had all these different options of Spider-Man kisses and then there's none."

This isn't the first time we've seen bits from trailers missing from a film's final footage. Critics and fans alike have a tendency nowadays to dissect every snippet of film trailers. Because of this, it has become vital for these trailers to showcase intriguing scenes that set the tone. It's a marketing ploy, adapted by the film industry to sell audiences on a two-hour film in just a couple of minutes. In some cases, scenes are constructed for the sole use of trailers, keeping the option open to rework or erase them for the final cut. In the case of a passionate kiss between #PeterParker and Liz, it seems that the big wigs at Marvel decided to nix the intimate scenes.

While there is no official reasoning behind this decision, we can speculate that the producers of #SpiderManHomecoming decided that the focus should be more on Peter's struggle to be an Avenger and become a hero, rather than to highlight a short-lived high school romance.

The Almost Re-Creation Of The Iconic Kissing Scene

Long-time #Spidey fans might have recognized a scene in Spider-Man: Homecoming that mirrored an iconic moment from Sam Raimi's 2002 Spider-Man film. The original scene shows Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) and his high school crush Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) sharing their iconic first kiss. This scene was almost recreated in Homecoming when Spider-Man shows up to save his friends from a fatal elevator crash. In a moment after saving his own crush (Liz), Spider-Man hangs upside down while being encouraged by his Spidey-suit to (finally) kiss her.

While the kiss didn't happen, the scene was a nice little wink and a not at Spider-Men past. Harrier also made a valid point when she says that moment wasn't the best for a fervent kiss as Liz had just narrowly missed a fatal fall:

"I didn't think we were going to kiss in [that scene] because I would've fallen to my death. If that happened, I don't think that what was going through Liz's mind. It was like, 'Oh, my God, I'm alive.'"

Multiple Spider-Man Scenes Were Scrapped On The Cutting Room Floor

The smooching scenes weren't the only shots that were scrapped from the film. Director #JonWatts confirmed to Screen Crush how there were multiple Spider-Man scenes that were cut or shot purely for trailer purposes:

"The hotel atrium shot was originally created for Comic-Con, for like a sizzle reel before we had really shot anything; we had shot like two weeks of footage or something. That was never meant to be in the movie. But I did use that angle for Vulture’s reveal at the beginning of the movie; Vulture’s hovering, swooping towards the camera like that. I used that shot, it’s just no longer in an Atlanta hotel atrium."

The shot Watts is referring to initially shows Vulture's introduction swooping into a hotel atrium, but the final scene shows the Vulture appearing with a different backdrop. Another scene cut from Spider-Man: Homecoming that was in the trailers is a shot of #SpiderMan and Iron man soaring through Queens, New York. Watts explained that this was purely for marketing purposes to show the two heroes together in action. However, they weren't in favor of the final outcome so it was left on the cutting room floor:

"I feel a little weird that there’s a shot in the trailer that’s not in the movie at all, but it’s a cool shot. It’s funny, I forgot that we did that."

