Forget Jaime and Cersei, or even Jon and Dany, there is only one power couple in the Seven Kingdoms, and it is the beautiful union between Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. From Westeros to wedding bells, the two are set to tie the knot sometime in the near future. Away from all the unhappy endings and bloodshed of HBO's #GameOfThrones, at least the co-stars have managed to find happiness.

However, continuing the bad luck of his character #JonSnow, it seems that the road to romance with Leslie wasn't as easy as we'd hoped. Everyone has heard that Jon Snow knows nothing, at it seems true, because it sounds like the King in the North doesn't even know how to propose properly.

'Snowly' Does It

Speaking to Jonathan Ross, #KitHarington revealed how he embarrassingly f*cked up one of the biggest moments in his life:

"I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff... but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine, and I blew my load early."

Steady on now Kit, we all know things can get a little steamy in a cave, but let's keep it PG. The 30-year-old then went on to clarify what he actually meant:

"Sorry, that’s a really bad expression! I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load."

While other Thrones stars Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn have struggled to balance their work and love life, Harington and Leslie's story seems to be a fairytale in the making — even if they are related. For those who don't know, Harington and Leslie met on the set of the Ice and Fire saga back in Season 2 and soon started dating. Author George R.R. Martin had already written a grim path for Leslie's Ygritte, and just like her book counterpart, the flame-haired wildling kicked the bucket. Leslie departed the show back in Season 4, but she and Harington continued to date.

Even if Kit is as much as a buffoon as his moping on-screen character, at least his luck with the ladies has carried on outside the show. Here's hoping the rest of the story goes without a hitch, the last thing we need is a real-life Purple Wedding on our hands!

