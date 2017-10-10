There is nothing more beautiful than the romantic union of two souls in good ol' wedding — well, that is unless you are part of HBO's Game of Thrones. Over the past seven seasons of sex and slaughter, fans of the fantasy epic have come to learn that weddings likely lead to throat-slitting, asphyxiation, or rape — not exactly the kind of wedding gift anyone asks for.

However, outside of the grisly world of #GeorgeRRMartin, the show has managed to bring together #KitHarington and #RoseLeslie in real life. In a modern day fairytale, the two met on the set of the show and have continued to date beyond Leslie's untimely departure in Season 4. Recently announcing their engagement — and a blundered proposal — the duo have revealed that their wedding will be yet another delay to the already postponed final season of the show. The old gods and the new seem to be against us, so maybe we just aren't supposed to watch #GameOfThrones Season 8!

Heading To The Chapel Of Love

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, our floppy-haired hero revealed that his upcoming nuptials will shut down the entire Ice and Fire saga for the wedding to end all weddings:

"I rang [the producer] up and I said, 'I'm getting married and it's your fault, actually.' I think for the final season he is so stressed that he's reached that peaceful level. I was like, 'You need to factor in a 'Game of Thrones' wedding by the way.' They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down."

While the star-crossed lovers are yet to reveal an exact date, fans can at least work out that it will come sometime between now and next summer. Co-star Liam Cunningham has already revealed that an extended Thrones shooting schedule will take the cast of famous faces filming into the middle of 2018, so it certainly looks like Harington and Leslie could be aiming for a summer lovin' wedding. As for shutting down the entire production, you can't blame Harington for wanting his little "family" around him. The cast of the sprawling spectacle are clearly as close off set as they are in front of the camera, and it just wouldn't be right if they weren't there to celebrate the happy day.

Harington has also revealed that no matter how hard he has tried, Leslie refuses to break into her winter wardrobe and walk down the aisle in her Ygritte costume. I guess that also means they won't be honeymooning in a steamy cave either, but we are still hoping that Emilia Clarke might turn up in some sort of dragon-inspired outfit. Hopefully going a little more smoothly than the weddings we have come to know from the show, Harington and Leslie seem to be the perfect couple and we wish them all the best.

Check out Jon and Ygritte in action and don't forget our poll below: