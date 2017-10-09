Who knew the King in the North was such a jokester? Kit Harington, who portrays the ever-brooding Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, played an epic prank on his former co-star and new fiancée Rose Leslie last April Fool's Day. To a spectator, it is fun to watch, but for Leslie, it did not go over so well.

Harington and Leslie announced their engagement late last month after the two co-stars began dating in 2012. Fans were happy to see the pair take their relationship off-screen after Leslie's character Ygritte met her death back in Season 4. Now we are given an inside look into the relationship between Harington and Leslie, more specifically the shenanigans that Leslie has to put up with. The April Fool's prank was shown during an appearance by #KitHarington on The Jonathan Ross Show:

Nobody should be prepared to find a replica of their loved ones severed head in your refrigerator. Although hilarious as a viewer, we totally understand Leslie's reaction of falling to the ground but we are also surprised she didn't chase him through the house. Unfortunately, Harington revealed, the prank left his fiancée in tears:

"It turns out, now you've seen that, that she's not a big, like my family does April Fool's, her family doesn't do April Fool's. After that she was in tears. It didn't go down well. She pretty much told me if I did it ever again that would be it, and I think that's marriage included."

We can safely assume that this was the first and last time Harington will prank his soon-to-be wife. If anything, this just makes us love the couple even more, especially with Harington's goofy antics and Leslie giving him a verbal smackdown—just like Jon and Ygritte. His playful behavior was surely a selling point for Leslie and we are sure she knows what she is getting herself into. This also might provide more evidence that Harington needs to plan things out a little better considering his adorably botched proposal. Here's hoping that the duo have a long and happy life together and that Leslie finds a way to get her revenge someday.

Harington can be seen starring in BBC's #Gunpowder reportedly premiering by the end of the year!

What did you think of the April Fool's prank played by Harington? Tell us in the comments below!

(Source: LAD Bible)