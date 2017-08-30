Warning: Spoilers up ahead!

After few episodes of eyeing each other up intently and vowing to have each other's backs in the battle against the pesky Night King and his undead minions, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen finally got their kits off in the Game of Thrones finale, choosing to lie on top of each other as their boat languidly rocked from side to side in its journey to the North.

Indeed — with Tyrion Lannister creeping about like an awkward third wheel in the background — we saw ice and fire collide with full force in Episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf." And now that it's finally happened and that Bran Stark (after taking his sweet time) has officially confirmed that Jon is Aegon Targaryen, #KitHarington and #EmiliaClarke have spoken out about what it was like to pretend to engage in some pretty vanilla incest on the show.

Following the release of the finale, #HBO released a commentary about the long-awaited union between the King in the North and the Mother of Dragons, with Harington saying that we all saw it coming:

"I think it’s an inevitability about halfway through the season that Jon and Dany are going to fall into bed together."

Then, Emilia — bless her heart — tried to keep it together and failed. Instead, she just ended up reiterating what a lot of us were feeling, contorting her face to express her disgust at the thought of boning a secret family member:

"For us actors, it’s just weird – the reality of what they are to each other. The reality of what they are to each other, I don't know how that's going to... arrrghhh might be the reaction."

Unsurprisingly, Harington also relayed similar sentiments, practically gagging at the thought of the moment between aunt and nephew:

"I like looking at her and going, oh god, I’m sorry. Let’s do it again. I think they both know it’s wrong. I think they both know it’s going to cause problems. But it’s that thing, when you suddenly feeling that deeply about someone and you go through those events together. It’s like a runaway train, you can’t stop it from happening."

So, there you go. If you thought the scene between Dany and Jon was too much to bear, spare a thought for the poor actors who had to bring it to our screens.

Watch the commentary clip below, along with what Isaac Hempstead-Wright and #PeterDinklage have to say about the sex scene:

Does the thought of Jon Snow and Daenerys bonking also make you sick or are you secretly into it?