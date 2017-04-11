In the season finale of Game of Thrones Season 7, fans finally got the answer to a much discussed theory: R+L=J. If for some reason you're unfamiliar with the specifics of that theory, we've laid it all out for you in the video below.

But now that we know the secret of Jon's true parentage, there is one other Jon Snow theory we know nothing about. Well, almost nothing. As Westerosi legend has it, an ancient hero came to save the people from the White Walkers and the Long Night. That hero was called Azor Ahai.

Jon Snow Wakes Up 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Now that Jon is back from the dead and King in the North, many people are theorizing that he must be the Prince Who Was Promised. HuffPost caught up with Kit Harington himself to find out how he feels about all the rumors. His response? He doesn't care even a little bit. He said:

"I think you have to wait and see what happens this year, and if we find out anything more about Jon. I think Jon would hate the term ‘The Prince That Was Promised.’ If someone turned to him and said, ‘You’re The Prince That Was Promised,’ he just wouldn’t pay much attention. That’s what I love about him, so I don’t really care about it either. You know, I think that’s what’s great about him. He’s got very little ego on him."

Whether or not Jon Snow really is the Prince Who Was Promised, we'll find out more when Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on July 16 on HBO.

If you haven't seen it yet, check out our video on Azor Ahai, The Prince Who Was Promised.

