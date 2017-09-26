Game of Thrones' main focus may be the conflict between royal houses as they try to take control of the Iron Throne, but there's also room for some much-needed romance. Back in 2012, the hit fantasy series gave us one of the best fictional couples of recent memory, courtesy of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Ygritte (Rose Leslie). The characters' relationship was unanimously loved by audiences, and we couldn't wait to see what the future had in store for them.

Little did we know at the time, however, that their relationship would make its way into the real world. To our delight, Harington and Leslie started dating, and fans have been having a blast with every peek we've gotten into their relationship. While the two have always preferred to be private about their life together, they've just confirmed their love in the best way.

Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Getting Married

Yep, you heard that right. Daenerys Targaryen was apparently not the only person for whom Jon Snow is willing to bend his knee, because according to The Hollywood Reporter, #KitHarington and Rose Leslie are –– medieval drumroll, please –– engaged.

Oh my God, this is honestly too much to handle. This is one of those times you'd be sad they're both off the market but you love them together too much to even be mad.

While this announcement feels like it came out of nowhere, there were some clues dropped here and there that hinted at their relationship being close to taking the next step. First of all, there's their remarkable connection. During a 2016 interview with Vogue Italia, Harington revealed that his fondest on-set memory was filming the battle of Hardhome. The reason? That's where he fell in love:

"Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love [...] If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it's becomes very easy to fall in love."

I'm not crying... you're crying. Secondly, this bit of news comes just three months after Nicole Kidman encouraged Harington to propose to Leslie during a joint interview with James Corden:

Who knows? Perhaps the actress' pressing got to him and convinced him to ask the question.

Social Media Had A Good Time With This News

Unsurprisingly, the internet had a lot to say about this announcement. What was surprising, though, was the kind of reception #RoseLeslie and Harington's engagement got. Most fans were devastated by the fact that the actor is officially off the market:

But don't worry. While people who were actually happy with the news were considerably fewer than the ones disappointed by it, supportive fans still showed up:

I can't even begin to explain how excited I am with this news. I don't know about you, but now I'm crossing my fingers to get any details on the ceremony plans sooner rather than later. Hopefully everything goes great for the couple moving forward.

How do you feel about Kit Harington and Rose Leslie getting engaged? Are you happy for them or are you sad that they're already taken? Let me know in the comments!

