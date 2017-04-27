Despite initial doubt and skepticism, #KongSkullIsland proved its naysayers wrong by becoming a massive success upon release. After earning roughly half a billion Dollars at the global box office and scoring a strong 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, it was only logical for Warner Brothers to follow-up King Kong's epic return by expanding the #MonsterVerse.

But while the MonsterVerse pushes on, director Jordan Vogt-Roberts (the man behind Kong: Skull Island) recently announced that he won't be joining the upcoming monster fray.

Kong Without Jordan:

In an interview with Screen Junkies News, Jordan Vogt-Roberts spoke of his post-Skull Island plans. For those who wanted to see more of what the director had in store for Kong, what he said is bound to disappoint.

I think I’m done with giant monsters for a little bit... I’m so proud of what we did and how I think it is very non-traditional blockbuster in 2017 and I’m so proud of what Legendary and Warner Bros. and those guys allowed me to do and the collaboration we had, but I definitely don’t think I got 'Kong vs Godzilla' in me.

At the very least, it's good to know that Vogt-Roberts is proud of Kong: Skull Island and it seems that he and Warner Brothers are still on respectable terms.

Not only was the latest #KingKong effort an unprecedented success, but the director was allowed to do what he felt was right for his Vietnam War-era monster movie. But even if Vogt-Roberts is stepping back from future MonsterVerse movies, he's not closing the door for good on the possibility of directing yet another blockbuster starring gigantic monstrosities and hapless humans.

You never say never, I’m so proud of the 'Kong' we made and the vibe of him and the energy of him and the vibe of the creatures on the island and everything, but yeah it would be tough for me right now.

Everybody Needs A Break

It goes without saying that independent movies are different from major blockbusters, and the same goes for their respective filmmaking processes. Depending on the director, the amount of work and stress that comes with working for a major studio can make or break the project at hand.

While Slither director James Gunn rose to the occasion and actually found working on Guardians of the Galaxy a lot easier than any of his previous independent efforts thanks to the amount of time #Marvel gave him, Josh Trank of Chronicle had the opposite experience with Fant4stic - a project he publicly disowned before it hit cinemas.

The full story behind the clash between Fox and Trank has yet to be disclosed, but the rumors point to interference on the studio's part and Trank's behavior as being key reasons for the movie's overall failure.

Vogt-Roberts' choice to back out of the MonsterVerse mirrors a decision by Rogue One director Gareth Edwards. After directing the latest #Godzilla reboot (which is a part of the MonsterVerse) and the first #StarWars spin-off movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Edwards respectfully turned down the chance to follow-up these critical and commercial successes, instead choosing to work on smaller projects.

The Avengers and Buffy mastermind Joss Whedon also needed to step away from franchise filmmaking after his negative experience with studio heads during the making of The Avengers: Age Of Ultron. However, after working on an original horror movie set in World War II, Whedon will return to superhero cinema as the director of DC's upcoming Batgirl.

The common trend with independent directors who successfully made the jump to blockbuster filmmaking is their need to take an occasional break from tentpole features in order to work on their own projects. With this in mind, it's clear that Vogt-Roberts is only the latest indie director to do so, and this is far from a problem.

While his signature style of directing and his specific vision for Kong: Skull Island will be missed in the giant monkey's future movies, it would be better for filmmakers and audiences alike if Vogt-Roberts returns at the top of his game. As Jordan Vogt-Roberts said, he's not close to returning to the MonsterVerse, and some much needed time off from Kong may be what Vogt-Roberts and the upcoming monsterverse needs.

