After enjoying a small role in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, Kraglin was a key player in Vol. 2, stepping up to help the likes of Star-Lord fight against Ego, the Living Planet. Following their victory, everyone's favorite Ravager was seen trying — and failing — to master Yondu's arrow in a post-credits scene, leading fans to believe that Kraglin will take a more active role on the team. However, following the revelation that Kraglin won't join the Guardians, actor Sean Gunn has now cast doubt on whether his character will appear again at all.

During our interview with the Marvel star at the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in London, Gunn revealed that he hasn't shot any scenes yet for Kraglin in Avengers: Infinity War, definitively stating, "No, I have not," despite the presence of the Guardians on set.

This may come as a surprise for fans who know that the movie is already well into production, leading us to question what this means for Kraglin's future:

"I would say so. As far as Avengers goes, I couldn't comment on that. And in regards to Guardians 3, I don't know. I don't even think it's been decided yet."

This is particularly surprising, given that the post-credit scene where Kraglin practices using the arrow suggested that he could end up taking Yondu's place.

Kraglin isn't the only surprising candidate to join the Guardians of the Galaxy:

When questioned further, Gunn explained that he only knows what the fans know right now:

"I know where [Kraglin] lands at the end of Vol. 2. The possibilities for his future are super interesting, but I don't know which direction they're going to go yet. I know the third movie is still in the planning process, very early, so my guess is as good as yours. I'm happy to do whatever happens."

We already know that there will be a four-year time jump between the events of Guardians 2 and Avengers: Infinity War, so there's a lot that could potentially happen to Kraglin in the interim. His story could be picked up literally anywhere, from him having died off-screen, to him having taken Yondu's place at the head of the Ravagers.

One thing we do know though is that Gunn will continue playing Rocket Raccoon through motion capture performances in #AvengersInfinityWar, although he told us that the process has become somewhat more difficult:

"I can tell you that the process for Rocket has been very similar to the Guardian movies. If anything, it's even more painstaking, because there are even more CGI characters around. In Guardians 2, Baby Groot was there the whole time, but the rest of the time was mostly with other live actors. In Avengers, there are several other characters who are CGI enhanced that I've interacted with, which makes the process a little more deliberate."

That sure doesn't sound easy, but Sean Gunn still had it better in comparison to the Baby Groot puppet who was drenched on set. We highly doubt director James Gunn had to endure this kind of abuse when he was dancing away in his motion-captured performance for Baby Groot.

Regardless though, if Kraglin no longer has a future with the #MCU, we just hope that #Marvel take the time to give the Ravager a suitable farewell. There must be some fireworks left from the 'Colors of Ogord' used at Yondu's funeral.

