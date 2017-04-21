It's been exactly two years since Caitlyn Jenner publicly came out as a trans woman, and now we're being treated to her deepest, darkest thoughts in her tell-all book "The Secrets of My Life" — but Kris Jenner is not happy about it.

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, E! have teased us with the moment Caitlyn gives Kris a copy of the book, and then a clip of the momager in the aftermath of reading it, to which she cries "none of it makes sense! Everything she says is all made up!"

'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' [Credit: E!]

See also

Caitlyn Drops Off The Book & Tries To Pick Up A Gun

In what can only be described as a slightly frosty catch-up, in the upcoming episode of #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians, Caitlyn pops over to Kris's house to drop off a copy of "The Secrets Of My Life."

Over a glass of wine (or a tumbler of gin in Kris's case), Caitlyn asks whether she can retrieve a gun she casually left in the house when she left the family home. To this, Kris responds that Caitlyn didn't even take a photo as a keepsake of her old life — not even "a candle, or a glass... and now you want a gun!?"

Despite saying it would be for her protection as a trans woman, later it would be revealed that the biggest threat to Caitlyn's personal safety might be Kris herself.

'I Always Wondered Why You Pee'd Sitting Down'

'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' [Credit: E!]

After explaining to Caitlyn that she feels like a firefighter as "all I do is put out fires all day long," Kris then reveals a hidden truth of her own and tells Caitlyn:

"You know what I was going to tell you? I always wondered why you pee'd sitting down."

Caitlyn responds that it's these little things that make all the difference when you're struggling with your gender identity. This Kris confirms, telling her it was perfect as she never had to tell Caitlyn to put the seat down when they were married.

However, this sudo-jovial atmosphere was about to take a dark turn after Kris reads what Caitlyn had to say in her book.

A Blue-Eyed Kris Sees Red Over Caitlyn's Salty Spray

Kris (now with blue eyes), has a pow-wow with Kim and Khloe (also now with blue eyes) where she reveals that the only positive thing that Caitlyn has to say about Kris in the whole book is that "I was great socially at a party one time." This, by all accounts is a low blow, not only because she's the most successful momager of all time but as Kim points out because "he [Caitlyn] stayed married to you the longest."

Kris Is Done Opening Up Her Heart To 'Someone Who Doesn't Give A Sh*t'

'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' [Credit: E!]

Adding insult to injury, it appears that Caitlyn drags Kris's good name into the dirt stating that Kris knew that Caitlyn identified as trans even before they made love, a fact which Kris strongly denies. "Everything she says is made up," she exclaims before proclaiming:

"I've done nothing but open up my home and my heart to a person who doesn't give a sh*t."

'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' [Credit: E!]

And on that note, Kris tells her daughters — and the world at large — that she is "done." She flat out refuses to be used as a means to make someone else look better, with her closing remarks being:

"I've never been so angry and so disappointed with someone in my whole life. I'm done, done-zo."

We'll have to wait until April 25 before we can read exactly what Caitlyn had to say about Kris, but until then, you can watch the tell-all episode of #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians this Sunday on E!

Poll Would you rather have a gun, a glass or a candle as a family keepsake? A Glass

A Gun

A Candle

[Image credit: E!]