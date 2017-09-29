It looks like Sony has found its Angels in #Twilight's Kristin Stewart and #StarWars' Lupita Nyong’o. According to Variety, the actresses are being eyed for key roles in the upcoming reboot of Charlie's Angels. The report comes a day after the studio attached another A-list actress to an upcoming film, meaning that Sony isn't afraid to bring more girl power to the screen. And nothing screams female power than Charlie's Angels.

Based on the the 1976 #TV Series and the Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu feature 2000 film, Charlie's Angels revolves around three bad-ass crime fighters who work in a detective agency for an unseen mysterious figure. Sony's take on the film will certainly be fresh with Pitch Perfect 2 director Elizabeth Banks at the helm and since Oscar winning Lupita Nyong’o is being considered for the film, we have no doubt that the newest Angels will fully live up to the legacy of their iconic predecessors.

Lupita Nyong’o in 'Black Panther' [Credit: Marvel] and Kristen Stewart in 'American Ultra' [Credit: Lionsgate]

While the 12 Years A Slave actress is set to star in two major motion pictures next year — Marvels' #BlackPanter and Disney's #TheLastJedi — Kristin Stewart has largely been keeping to indie films as of late with her last big box office film being the 2010 Snow White and the Hunstman. Both are skilled actresses in their own right and in securing them Sony would certainly be off to a good start with their plans for a potiential Charlies Angels franchise.

The movie is set to be released in summer of 2019.

Are you excited to see a Charlies Angels Reboot?

(Source: Variety)