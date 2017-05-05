Kristen Stewart is dating goals right now. Hooking up with Soko, Alicia Cargile, St. Vincent and now super model Stella Maxwell all within the space of three years, she's, quite frankly, an inspiration to us all.

And now it looks like the ridiculously talented actor and Victoria Secrets model are living together in LA, which suggests things are getting serious. Dating each other for just over five months, things are moving fast for Stella and Kristen, but that's no bad thing especially considering their busy schedules and the limited time they'll get to spend together in-between work projects.

The Jet-Setters Want To Share A Stable Base

Last snapped together hanging out in the backstage of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the artist's compound, Stella was then spotted visiting Kristen on the set of her upcoming movie Underwater in New Orleans. With their jet-setting lives, it is understandable that the two would want to create a shared based together — and that base is Kristen's LA home.

Stella And Kristen Spend All Their Free Time Together

A source close to Stella Maxwell has told Us Weekly that the couple "have moved in together," and that Stella spends "all of her time" at Kristen's pad in LA's Los Feliz neighborhood. The source went on to state:

"They’re both so busy with work, but try to be together when they can."

A source close to Kristen also confirmed the couple's love to Us Weekly by stating:

"Kristen really likes her.”

But that doesn't mean that Stella is going to be giving up her own New York apartment anytime soon!

(Sources: Us Weekly)