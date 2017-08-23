Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend, model Stella Maxwell, are the latest celebrities to seek legal support in retaliation to yet another leak of nude pictures. Their representatives have reportedly "fired off" written instructions to a number of websites that have plastered the images across their pages, citing that they were obtained illegally and the use is a violation of copyright laws.

It is assumed that the same person or group behind previous hacks, which illegally distributed images from the iCloud accounts of female celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence and Alison Brie, is behind this one, too. NSFW pictures of Miley Cyrus, Lindsey Vonn (who owned images of her ex-boyfriend, Tiger Woods), and Katharine McPhee were also leaked.

Per TMZ's report, at this point all leaked images are still posted on these sites — including one of Maxwell taking a bathroom selfie, and Stewart posing naked behind her. Their lawyer's letter follows in a similar vein to that of Tiger Woods, who has also filed for legal action against the sites promoting the images without permission.

More updates to follow.