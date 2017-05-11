#DC is making its characters more accessible to general audiences through movies, and most prominently, through television series. Shows like Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow make people familiar with the characters, along with Gotham and Lucifer (R.I.P. Constantine). Now, the company is expanding its already impressive roster with #Krypton, a show that will explore Superman's family ties, years before his beloved planet was destroyed.

Last month, the show's first trailer leaked, and received great, positive reactions from fans. But the footage disappeared from the internet shortly after, and we were left with no other piece of official content. Fortunately, that has just changed.

Today Chris McCumber, the President of Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal, announced Krypton has been picked up for series. In addition, he gave us another gift.

The Show's First Official Image

The image gives us our first look at #CameronCuffe as Superman's grandfather, Seyg-El. To his right is Lyta Zod (played by #GeorginaCampbell). It's worth noting that we previously learned the characters would be involved in a controversial relationship. On the left side is #RasmusHardiker's Kem, Seyg-El's best friend.

What's going on in this scene is a mystery right now, but going by the shocked look on their faces, it's probably not good. Granted, the image is not a lot to go on.

Fortunately, that's not all the DC goodness we received from the announcement. We also got our very first synopsis for the show, which makes the plot a little clear, as Seyg-El will be fighting to restore the House of El to its former glory, and also shows us the impressive full cast:

"Set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, 'KRYPTON' follows Superman’s grandfather (Cameron Cuffe, 'The Halcyon') — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos. Based on DC characters, 'KRYPTON' is from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and is executive produced by David S. Goyer ('Man of Steel', 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,' 'The Dark Knight' trilogy) through his Phantom Four banner. Damian Kindler ('Sleepy Hollow') will serve as executive producer and showrunner." In addition to Cuffe, 'KRYPTON' stars Georgina Campbell ('Broadchurch'), Elliot Cowan ('Da Vinci’s Demons'), Ann Ogbomo ('World War Z'), Rasmus Hardiker ('Your Highness'), Wallis Day ('Will'), Aaron Pierre ('Tennison') with Ian McElhinney ('Game of Thrones')."

This synopsis got me thinking.

Is The Show Set In The DCEU?

So far, that's been unclear. In 2015, while speaking to Birth.Movies.Death, #DavidSGoyer stated the Krypton in the show is very much the one we saw in Man of Steel, as there was a lot of backstory that couldn't be used for the defunct planet for the film:

"Part of the fun of doing 'Man of Steel' — and I was so insistent on setting that opening on Krypton and really seeing it, was pulling back the curtain. The first draft, the first forty pages were on Krypton, so we compressed that all down to fifteen minutes and there were a lot of ideas that I wanted to use in the film that didn’t ultimately make it into the film."

When the trailer was released, the imagery was very reminiscent to the #DCEU, especially with the House of El's crest, so it looks like the show is indeed set in the universe. With that in mind, it will be interesting to explore the backstory of the DCEU #Superman's predecessors and what got the planet to where we saw it in Man of Steel.

Krypton currently has no release date, but it's expected to air sometime in 2017.

What did you think about our first look at Krypton? Could the show be connected to the DCEU? Let me know what you think in the comments!

[Source: Birth.Movies.Death]