Folks, prepare to have your meta-minds blown.

Unless you've been living under an infinity rock for the past month or so, you've probably heard about a little movie called Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Hell, you may have even seen it. Twenty times. If you haven't yet, be warned:

*Minor spoilers below for the second Guardians of the Galaxy*

Plenty of surprises await in the sequel to the flick that brought back pretty much everything from the '80s, including the mix tape, Alyssa Milano, and those cute battery-operated dancing flowers.

Guardians of the Galaxy [Credit: Walt Disney]

One of those surprises concerns Ego The Living Planet, Peter Quill's shape-shifting, all-powerful father. Ego arrives on Earth in the 1980s, after the Kurt Russell of our universe had already been starring in movies and television series for almost two decades, and was well-established as a star. Ego could choose to take any form he wanted, and he chose Kurt Russell. Which brings us to the question of the day:

Does Kurt Russell Exist In The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 [Credit: Walt Disney]

The simple answer seems to be a loud, resounding "YES!" Why else would Ego look like a Hollywood star like Russell, in a universe where so many other huge parts and big names of the '80s exist?

Whether or not it's actually true is probably a mystery we'll never have an answer to. But in a video interview with Cinemablend, Russell gives us his two cents on the question. In the video, he was asked if Ego took the form of Kurt Russell because of Russell's star status in that decade. His reply:

"Yeah, definitely. That's actually very much a possibility. There's a million layers to this stuff. And that is probably one of them, yeah."

As awesome as this sounds, it might actually open up a can of worms in the MCU, which might be a good reason for them to never give us a definite answer.

What Other Superhero/Celebrity Lookalikes Might Exist In The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The possibilities are seemingly endless. Do Robert Downey, Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson exist in Tony Stark and Nick Fury's world? If so, Avengers: Infinity War could potentially get a little awkward. Of course, Fury and Iron Man aren't shape-shifting living planets, but still.

Poll What does the possibility that Kurt Russell might exist in the MCU do for you? It blows the meta right out of my friggin' mind!

...I really don't care, dude.

This must be investigated!

Who's Kurt Russell?

Read on for more Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 theories, news, and spoilers, and probably even some pictures of a shirtless Chris Pratt:

Source: [Cinemablend]