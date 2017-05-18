Some people would argue that watching Keeping Up With The Kardashian's is its own unique form of death, but this new theory about Kylie Jenner takes this to a whole new level.

With the resurfacing of the classic conspiracy theory that Avril 'Sk8er Boi' Lavigne died in 2003 only to be replaced by a body-double, it was only a matter of time before the celebrity death truthers crept out from their dark, damp dwellings and cast their scheming suspicions on some fresh meat, i.e. Kylie Jenner.

Suspiciously, Kylie Didn't Experience The Pains Of Puberty Like Most Of Us

[Credit: Snapchat @King Kylie]

As far as the angsty transformations of puberty go, Kylie Jenner puts most of us pimple faced, greasy haired teenage mutants to shame. Starting out life as yet another stunning beauty fresh from the genetically flawless loins of Kris Jenner, Kylie travelled through the hormonally rampant process of adolescence and ended up looking like a majestically contoured swan.

If we put aside the fact that puberty generally doesn't make your lips quadruple in size, it seems that the key to transforming from a teenage dirtbag into a immaculate gazelle is a legion of loyal stylists, an endless supply of cash and a straight up perfect selfie game.

Unless of course Kylie died in 2013 only to be replaced with a perfectly formed clone who looks nothing like her. Wait....what?

That's Because Kylie Died In 2013 And Was Replaced By A Freshly Formed Clone

New conspiracy theory: Kylie Jenner died in 2013 and was replaced with a clone who looks nothing like her pic.twitter.com/regKzqaTKO — LK (@_w0rmboy) May 14, 2017

Unable to believe that it is possible to transform so dramatically across such a small space of time, the internet has provided us with an alternative set of facts when it comes to Kylie Jenner's chameleonic appearance: she died and was replaced by a completely different human.

The conspiracy put forward by Twitter truth @_w0rmboy is based on the fact that 15-year-old Kylie looks pretty much nothing like modern day 19-year-old Kylie — a sinister swap all made in the name of boosting ratings for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

If the Kylie Jenner-clone swap saga is true, it would also explain the fact that modern Kylie has at times appeared to have had her brain replaced by that of a young, inquisitive infant who is just beginning her life-long quest to "realize stuff."

Do you think Kylie Jenner died as was replaced with a perfectly formed clone?