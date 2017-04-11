We're so glad that Kylie Jenner once proclaimed 2016 "the year of realizing stuff" because it's clearly led her to the conclusion that she needs to have her own reality TV show. Yes that's right, in the near future, fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will also have the opportunity to keep up with the youngest Jenner starlet in a spin-off series called Life of Kylie.

And once again, it seems that momager Kris Jenner deserves a pat on the back for ensuring that her daughters continue to rake in the cash for the privilege of simply existing:

According to E!, the show will premiere this summer and present us with the following insights into the 19-year-old's world:

"[It] will expose a personal, more intimate side of makeup entrepreneur as she manages her celebrity persona, multi-million dollar company and, well, just being a teenager."

The 8-episode docu-series will also be focusing on King Kylie's relationships with her best friends, revealing what the lady behind the infamous lip kit does in her spare time when she's not cruising around in her Bentley and chomping on chicken nuggets. Jeff Olde, the Executive Vice President of Programming & Development at E!, also said:

"Kylie's beauty, business savvy and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young women on the planet. Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life."

We can't wait —and who knows, maybe we'll finally see the young #KylieJenner come to terms with the stark difference between a pig and a chicken:

Will you be watching Life of Kylie?

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' [Credit: E!]

[Source: E! Online]