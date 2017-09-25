Over the weekend, the world woke up to the news that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner Klan is also expecting. Hot on the heels of #KimKardashian and Kanye announcing that they were looking forward to a third addition to their little family via surrogate, the news that the 20-year-old is pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott's seed forced the internet into meltdown. The couple had been together since April, following Jenner's high-profile break-up with Tyga.

And although Kylie is yet to confirm the rumors wildly circulating around her, she's not denying them either. Momager Kris has been similarly cryptic, choosing to tell The Cut during Milan Fashion Week that:

"Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment."

Whether it's legit or not, speculation that Kylizze will be sprouting another comes at an opportune time for the reality TV family. On Sunday, they celebrated 10 years of Keeping Up with the Kardashians with an E! special, reminiscing about iconic moments such as the time Kris Jenner's face blew up due to an unfortunate allergic reaction and when Kim reminded us how poor we all were by harking back to when she lost her diamond earring in the sea.

The Kardashians are yet to issue an official statement but rumors continue to suggest that she's due in February and will be having a little girl. And while a few fans have been putting forward a batshit theory that Kylie might actually be Kimye's surrogate (c'mon guys, absolutely no way!), some people are going overboard with ideas on what she and Travis will call their first born — two top contenders are apparently "Butterfly" (a symbol of the couple's love apparently) and "Bruce" (in tribute of her dad, Caitlyn).

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner got matching butterfly tattoos pic.twitter.com/tLQ7zjYwtI — Rap-Hub (@RapHubDaily) June 14, 2017

What do you think Kylie should name her baby?

