It was only a matter of time before the Kardashian Klan extended their perfectly manicured talons even deeper into the realms of the entertainment world, and that moment is finally here. Following news that lip-kit aficionado Kylie Jenner was getting her own reality TV show, momager Kris Jenner's minions must have been very hard at work because the first teaser trailer is already here.

Life of Kylie is the latest spin-off from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians money maker, providing fans with a "docu-series" focusing on the youngest member of the family. And quite frankly, we couldn't be more excited.

In the 30-second sneak peak, not only do we get into Kylizze's wildly privileged, personal life, but are also bombarded with the sombre reminder that "nobody has the perfect life." What's more, alongside informing us that she's clearly got a bizarre penchant for flashing neon lights and mad lightening bolts, the clip also reiterates that even though we've been keeping up with Jenner's life since she was a kid and way before she even knew what lip implants were, we still don't know #KimKardashian's little sister very well at all.

In Kylie's own words:

“There’s an image that I have to keep up with, then there’s me: Kylie.”

Here's our first look at our favorite "beauty mogul" in action:

According to E!, Life of Kylie will also present audiences with the following:

"[It] will expose a personal, more intimate side of makeup entrepreneur as she manages her celebrity persona, multi-million dollar company and, well, just being a teenager."

What more could we ever want? Life of Kylie premieres on July 6.

Will you be watching?