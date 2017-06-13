Forbes and its annual power list of celebrity wealth always offers up a medley of high-profile individuals and their net worth, but this year it has proved to be especially interesting. 2017's top 10 surprised nobody, with mega stars like Beyoncé and J.K. Rowling gracing the prestigious lineup once again. However, the top 100 had its fair share of surprises, with 19-year old Kylie Jenner claiming the spot of the youngest celebrity on the list.

She ranked at #59, earning $41 million from her world-famous beauty line and a range of endorsements, from clothing lines to games and apps. On top of this, Kylie still earns a substantial sum from her part in her family's reality TV show. That being said, it's undeniably the youngster's individual efforts that are most striking in light of her achievement.

Kylie responded to the list with a typically candid Tweet:

wow woke up the youngest entry on the @Forbes 100 list .. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 12, 2017

Her sister Kim made slightly more than she did, earning $45.5. million, putting her at #47 on the list. It's interesting to note that at 19 years old, Kim Kardashian was mostly known as the friend and stylist of Paris Hilton, rather than a celebrity in her own right. Forbes list shows how the fortunes of the Kardashians have changed dramatically in the last two decades, with their upward trajectory showing no signs of slowing down.

In fact, Kylie Jenner is due to star in a spin-off of the reality TV series #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians, titled Life Of Kylie - which will surely secure her an even more impressive spot on the Forbes list next year. The show premieres on E! this July, and is expected to be an enormous hit with the star's huge teen fanbase.

Kylie Jenner: From TV Stardom To Social Media Royalty

Despite her achievement, Kylie's impressive spot on the list shouldn't be a surprise. She has over 95 million followers on Instagram, making her the 8th most-followed individual on the app worldwide. Once again, Kim clinches her out of a higher spot with over 101 million followers, but Kylie will surely catch up at some point in the future.

The Kardashian family has never been shy of publicity, and as the youngest member of the family, that skill seems to have distilled to a budding perfection with Kylie. She was just 10 years old when she first started appearing in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and went on to guest-star in the numerous spin-offs of the parent show. In 2012, she began to home school and within a year she'd co-launched a clothing line with her sister Kendall. They've since released multiple collections under The Kendall & Kylie Collection with PacSun, even broaching into a jewelry called Metal Haven.

She'd already reached global fame by the time she launched her shoe and handbag line with Steve Madden, but it was Kylie's foray into make-up and skincare that truly established her as an instantly recognizable household name.

Kylie Cosmetics launched in 2015 with a sister-app that reached #1 on the iTunes App Store, an impressive feat for the young entrepreneur. The lipstick line even sparked an unusual internet phenomenon known as the 'Kylie Jenner challenge', which encouraged people to attempt to plump up their lips using bottles or shot glasses. However, this movement came in for considerable criticism after some horrifying results led to unhealthy swelling of the lips and significant bruising around the mouth.

Far from brushing the controversy aside, however, Kylie confronted the issue with a message of individuality:

I'm not here to try & encourage people/young girls to look like me or to think this is the way they should look. (Cont...) — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 21, 2015

I want to encourage people/young girls like me to be YOURSELF & not be afraid to experiment w your look. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 21, 2015

It was a mature response for the then 17-year-old, who had previously admitted to augmenting her lips with fillers. Acknowledging her unique access to expensive beautifying techniques while encouraging young girls to embrace their own individuality is perhaps the ideal way to counter criticism about the disparity between her age and her looks.

Alongside Kylie Cosmetics and a range of public endorsements, Jenner regularly raises money for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles by auctioning clothes on eBay. To date, Kylie and her sisters have raised over $27,000 dollars for respective charities using this method.

This figure is a staggering sum, and with more still to come from the young entrepreneur and TV star, expect the Forbes 100 list of 2018 to look rather different -especially if she continues to adopt the attitude of empowering young women with comparative honesty.

Check out the Forbes 100 list and let us know if you're surprised about any of the entries in the comments below.