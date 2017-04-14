In 1986, the story of a teenage girl who has to make her way through a Goblin king's labyrinth in order to reclaim her baby brother didn't really shake the world. In the three decades since, however, Labyrinth has amassed a huge fanbase. The movie is now an '80s classic with a large cult following. Now, TriStar has begun talks to make a Labyrinth spin-off, to be directed and scripted by Don't Breathe and Evil Dead remake director Fede Alvarez.

When news of the project first broke, over an year ago, many fans were upset that David Bowie's legacy as Jareth, the Goblin king, would be tainted so soon after his passing. Producer Nicole Perlman even shared her own love for the movie on Twitter, saying "no one is remaking Labyrinth (...) that movie is perfect as it is." With ideas for a remake or a sequel out of the way, a spin-off seems not only to be a great solution, but also a refreshing start. According to Deadline, casting has already started for the Labyrinth spin-off and production is set to begin in the fall of 2017.

The universe created by Jim Henson for Labyrinth is so rich and diverse that there's no shortage of stories a spin-off could explore. Since there will be no recasting for Bowie's role, let's have a look at what other angles would work for a Labyrinth spin-off without its charming original Goblin king.

The Labyrinth After Sarah

'Labyrinth' [Credit: TriStar Pictures]

After Sarah defeats the Goblin king, all his creatures and labyrinth creations would lose their reason to exist. Seeing what happens to Hoggle, Ludo, Sir Didymus and his faithful companion Ambrosius after Sarah moves on with her life would make for a fun new adventure.

A New Goblin Queen

'Labyrinth' [Credit: TriStar Pictures]

Many fans dislike the idea of someone replacing David Bowie's Jareth. Since that's not happening, there's nothing wrong with crowing a new queen altogether. Maybe someone who, like Sarah gets drawn into the Labyrinth, but never manages to leave and takes over after Jareth flies to the moon.

'Hook' Meets 'Monsters Inc.'

'Labyrinth' [Credit: TriStar Pictures]

If Jennifer Connelly returns to play a more mature version of Sarah, then we're all set for a trip back to the Labyrinth — this time to rescue her own children, maybe. It'd be a much-changed space, without Jareth, but it'd be other-worldly just the same.

Teenage Toby

'Labyrinth' [Credit: TriStar Pictures]

There's actually a manga (published by Tokyopop) with a grown-up Toby as the main protagonist. He's never fully recovered from his time with the Goblin king, and eventually gets lured into the Labyrinth himself. In the comic, Toby meets all sorts of creatures and faces many adventures, eventually becoming the Goblin king himself.

More on #Labyrinth:

Regardless of the path Fede Alvarez decides to take when creating his version of Labyrinth, fans should be happy that Jim Henson's fantastic world will have a much deserved rebirth. Judging by the enormous amount of online fan fiction about Labyrinth (most of which have much better plot points than my feeble attempts here!), I'd say it's about time all the generations of fans can see what Labyrinth would look like with 21st century especial effects!

What story would you like to see in a Labyrinth spin-off? Share below in the comments.