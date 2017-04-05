If you grew up in the 80's watching Jean-Claude Van Damme make this face in every movie he starred in:

Credit: Cannon Films

Do I have some great news for you...

The Kumite Is Back!

In what can only be described as a remake that isn't a remake, but really kind of is, #LadyBloodfight is 2017's answer to the '80s' crown jewel of martial arts action movies, Bloodsport. Only this time, it's the ladies who are kicking, punching, and sometimes killing each others' asses.

Check out the trailer for yourself, and see what you thin

Lady Bloodfight stars Amy Johnston, who recently made #DragonBallZ fans go nuts in the teaser trailer for Episode 2 of Dragon Ball Z: Light of Hope. She'll be reprising her role as the dastardly Android 18 in Episode 2, following the first episode in 2015. Check out this teaser to see her in action!

Johnston has been a stunt double in some huge movies and TV series, including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Deadpool, and Suicide Squad. She'll be doing even more stunts for the Merc with a Mouth in #Deadpool2 next year.

Amy Johnston in 'Dragon Ball Z: Light of Hope' Credit: Robot Underdog

Lady Bloodfight will come to select theaters on May 26, and will come to a Blockbuster near you June 6!

Sorry, what was that?

Crap. I was still stuck in the '80s. It'll come out on DVD, and probably a computer near you, on June 6.

However you choose to watch it, let's just hope that Johnston can do the Van Damme scream!

How excited are you to see some lady fights? Shout it out in the comments, or go over to Amy Johnston's Twitter and let her know!