Living the life of a music superstar is never easy. It's a choice, though glamorous and wildly fun at times, that can take a terrible toll on any person, let alone when that person has other health issues complicating an already hectic lifestyle. Lady Gaga is now using the influence of her new documentary to bring attention to one of those intense and often debilitating struggles.

The new doc, #GagaFiveFootTwo, recently had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and will soon be heading to Netflix. The singer took to Twitter to open up about her struggle to her 70+ million followers, hoping to spread the message and encourage others to open up.

In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 12, 2017

For those who don't know, fibromyalgia is a musculoskeletal disease that can cause widespread and chronic pain in a person's entire body, as well as affecting a person's mind, mood, and their ability to sleep. The trailer for Gaga's documentary shows the singer receiving treatment at a doctor's office for the disease. In it, her intense pain and discomfort is written all over her face.

The singer has long been an outspoken voice for many struggles plaguing people all over the world. Adding to her efforts to bring attention to issues affecting young people, the LGBTQ community, and those suffering with mental illness, her willingness to open up and share her struggle with fibromyalgia is only another of the many reasons #LadyGaga will always be one of the world's most beloved musical icons.

Gaga: Five Foot Two hits #Netflix on September 22.