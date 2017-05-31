Who is Snoke? It's a question asked thousands of times since the sallow and scarred hologram of the mysterious Supreme Leader appeared in The Force Awakens (2015). Theories on Snoke's true identity have ranged from Palpatine, Darth Vader, Darth Plagueis or even Mace Windu. However, a recent Tweet by Lucasfilm executive, Pablo Hidalgo, seems to have narrowed the parameters.

Quoting from a the novelization of The Force Awakens, Hidalgo's Tweet included a description that all but rules out any of the above:

"Seated on the raised platform that was the focus of the chamber was the blue-tinted holo of Supreme Leader Snoke. Tall and gaunt, he was humanoid but not human."

Although "not human" seems to imply that Snoke is a different species, what if the wording is instead deliberately deceptive? An in-depth theory on the theme of #TheLastJedi surmised that Luke Skywalker may turn to the teachings of The First Jedi, a collection of Force-users who believed in balance, not polarized light over dark. With the above description, and taking that theory into account, it looks like #Snoke's identity may finally be revealed. And it's not what you think.

The Theme Of 'The Last Jedi' May Explain Snoke's Identity

Rey and Luke in 'The Last Jedi' [Credit: Disney]

Before we begin, let's take a second to recap the in-depth theory on the theme of The Last Jedi. Eyebrows were raised with the release of the first teaser, where #LukeSkywalker, a beacon of hope, champion for the light side, surprisingly declares that "it is time for the Jedi to end." However, this doesn't mean Luke is transitioning to the dark side. Instead, the theory explains that Luke instead may turn to ancient teachings, teachings that existed long before the Jedi Order.

The First Jedi — or as they are also known the Je'daii Order — didn't believe so much in light triumphing over dark. Instead, they believed in striking a balance in the Force between Ashla (the Light side) and Bogan (the Dark side). You may be familiar with the term Gray Jedi, used to describe those who believe in this kind of equilibrium. It is believed that the Jedi Order cause an imbalance in the Force which is responsible for the cycles of destruction seen in the #StarWars universe.

Long story short: In teaching Rey, Luke will instead train her from the ancient teachings of the Je'daii Order, who believe in balance between Ashla (the light side) and Bogan (the dark side) . But how does all of this relate to Snoke's identity? The answers in the Holocron, my friend.

Is Snoke An Ancient Holocron?

Holocrons are hand-sized information storage devices that contain ancient lessons in holographic form. Generally, they can only be activated by using the Force, although there are a certain kind — known as datacrons — that can be accessed by those who don't dabble with the metaphysical. The devices are a fairly recent addition to the Star Wars universe, making their debut in "Holocron Heist," the first episode of Clone Wars Season 2.

And here's the link — considering they've been used by both the Jedi Order and the Sith to spread messages to followers, Snoke may be a hologram from ancient teachings from ancient times. In the days of balance, some turned toward the dark side, without becoming Sith Lords. These were known aptly as Dark Jedi, and it's possible that Snoke fell into this category, as an early follower of Bogan who wanted to share his own teachings.

Without becoming too convoluted, the terminology from the novelization fits with this. Snoke wouldn't be human, he'd merely be a hologram, who died a long time before Kylo Ren was seen interacting with him in The Force Awakens. This leaves one lingering question: How does Kylo Ren communicate with him?

As evidenced in Star Wars Rebels in the scene above where Ezra "communicates" by talking to a Sith Holocron, the devices are interactive. It's worth noting, too, that the particular scene is set around 30 years after events in The Phantom Menace, while The Force Awakens took place over 30 years later. Is it possible that in that time, the technology has somehow improved, and Holocrons become almost sentient?

These are all relevant questions, as as far fetched as this theory may initially appear, it would fit with an introduction of The First Jedi teachings. It also may add some context to Snoke's comment in The Force Awakens, when he claims "if Skywalker returns, the new Jedi will rise."

Unfortunately, it looks like we may have to wait a little longer for any concrete answers, after director Rian Johnson confirmed that Snoke won't feature significantly in The Last Jedi. The theories won't end with this one, that's for sure.

What do you think of the theory? Could Snoke be an ancient Holocron?

