It looks as though the much beleaguered sitcom, Last Man Standing will take a seat once and for all, with talks between cable network CMT and producers 20th Century Fox Television having broken down.

Despite things initially looking good for CMT to revive the show after it was canceled by ABC following its sixth season, The Hollywood Reporter have now reported that it looks as though the deal has fallen through due to the high cost of the show.

This is particularly disappointing considering CMT — which last year revived cancelled ABC musical drama series, Nashville — currently airs reruns of #LastManStanding, meaning had the financials worked out, the show would have been a perfect fit on the network.

And in addition to CMT passing on the series, Fox News is also reporting that the show is also unlikely to find a home at NBC, due to an already full schedule. With ABC, CMT and NBC all passing on the show, producers 20th Century Fox Television will be rushing to find another possible network for the series, though with the high price tag, options will be thin on the ground.

Last Man Standing was a popular series for ABC, running for six seasons and 130 episodes before it was cancelled in May to the surprise of lead star, Tim Allen. ABC made the decision to cancel the series because of a move away from a multicamera comedy lineup on Friday evenings, the fact that it was an expensive to produce series, due to being made by an outside studio (20th Century), as well as Allen looking for a pay rise in contract negotiations.

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter, Fox News)