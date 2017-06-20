A few weeks after its release and Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman continues to wow audiences, bringing in over $500 million at the global box office, and becoming the first critically acclaimed installment for the DCEU.

However profits and critic approval has proved secondary for the millions of fans who have simply been delighted to finally see this amazing female superhero be so capably brought to life on the big screen. One such fan of the film was The Walking Dead star, Lauren Cohan, who recently saw the film and immediately took to Twitter to share her enthusiasm for it, writing:

Calling the film "jubilant," "meaningful" and "fantastic," Cohan —who also appeared in the #DCEU as Martha Wayne in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice — sent mad props to director Patty Jenkins, as well as stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine.

Though not exactly crafted by the gods of Mount Olympus, Cohan's Walking Dead character, Maggie Rhee is very Diana Prince-esque in many ways, doing what she knows is best for the good of her people in a turbulent world, and it's great to see another actor giving her support to such a strong female character.

But of course, Cohan isn't the first famous lady to share her love for #WonderWoman, here are a few other stars who were also totally thrilled to see the Amazon on the big screen:

Lupita Nyong'o

She might be set to appear in the #MCU, but that hasn't stopped Lupita Nyong'o appreciating Wonder Woman for the badass she is.

Jessica Chastain

Not to be confused with....

Bryce Dallas Howard

Kisses of gratitude on loop!

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer had a heartfelt message to share after her viewing, as well as a request for director Patty Jenkins to include more scenes on the beautiful island of Themyscira in the next film (we agree!).

Ava DuVernay

Director @PattyJenks is breaking the box office and making herstory! WONDER WOMAN in theaters now! A triumph! Brava! pic.twitter.com/UWPd0aNS4a — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 3, 2017

Ava DuVernay had nothing but congratulations for fellow director, Patty Jenkins.

Wonder Woman is in cinemas now.

What was your favorite part of Wonder Woman?