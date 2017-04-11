Can you really ever have too much of a good thing? I would vote no, but then again, I am a gluttonous only child with dreams to burn — so when it comes down to the question: Should there be a Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life Part 2? The answer, of course, would be yes. Lauren Graham and Alexis Bladel however, appear unsure.

Last year's return to Stars Hollow marked somewhat of a meltdown for #GilmoreGirls fans, who after waiting nine long years since the show's final season back in 2007, were given everything they wanted and more: a heartfelt goodbye to Richard Gilmore, a Lorelai and Luke still together, and some exquisite shade courtesy of Emily. Yes, there were multiple question marks and iffy moments, such as Rory banging a Wookiee and generally losing at life until Jess shows up and hands her an idea — but, overall, we were quite pleased. And so were #Netflix — the streaming giant gained seven million new subscribers because of it.

You'd think then, that Season 9 would certainly be on the cards. Not quite. Talking at Deadline's Contender's event, Lauren Graham — who stars as Lorelai — said that although she dearly loves the character, there would need to be a solid reason for another run:

“If it all existed in a vacuum, I would play that character until my dying day … Now it’s become what could we do with this story that is satisfying, that is worth continuing. I don’t know if there is a need to do more. I wouldn’t want it to feel like we overstayed our welcome.”

'Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life' [Credit: Netflix]

You cannot argue with her reasoning — to return again without a satisfying narrative would do the show's legacy a great disservice. And that sentiment is apparently felt by Alexis Bledel a.k.a. Rory, too, who added:

“I think for me it comes down to what story we’re telling. I’m just interested in telling a story that is dynamic and that I sort of relate to and can hook into. And if that happens … I don’t know. It’s such an unknown, I don’t think we anticipated that this would happen.”

I mean, to be honest, I think watching the highly-strung Rory Gilmore giving birth and revealing who the father is would be enough to keep fans pumped for four hour-long episodes — after all, nothing else really happens in Stars Hollow and this is big, big gossip fodder. But it looks like we'll just have to wait and see.

Would you be down with another season of Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life?

