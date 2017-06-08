Despite the fact that Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life dropped an explosive bombshell when it aired on Netflix last year, actress Lauren Graham is putting on the breaks on the next instalment. During a recent interview with Indiewire, our off-screen Lorelai chatted about what it was like working on the greatly-anticipated revival, saying that:

"Just as an experience, it was kind of perfect."

However, as much as Graham's character probably loved downing cups of coffee and relentlessly banging on about how unfortunate her privileged lifestyle was, the actress has said that another series is probably not the best idea. She revealed:

"I always said, while we were doing it, that I couldn’t see more episodes in that form. Five years from now do you have A Very Gilmore Christmas? Maybe, but there’s no reason anymore except enjoyment. And, actually, I think there’s far more risk to continue — you run the risk of disappointing people."

'Gilmore Girls' [Credit: Warner Bros. Television]

Admittedly, considering 2016's #GilmoreGirls revival received a somewhat lukewarm review from loyal fans of the series, it's understandable why Graham thinks it's best to now leave Stars Hollow behind. Speaking from the perspective of an actor however, she added:

"I kind of got what I wanted out of this, out of being an actor, and now I’m actually just as interested in helping somebody else have that, whether through directing or producing."

'I'm Devoted To Storytelling'

And although she doesn't have any notable projects creeping up on the horizon just yet, her heart is definitely in writing scripts, something that she finds "very new and refreshing." Previously, she's written two books 2013’s Someday, Someday, Maybe and 2016’s Talking As Fast As I Can.

Then, discussing how Gilmore Girls has essentially spurred on this desire to create feel-good stories beloved by TV fans all over the world, she concluded:

"I look at the success of ‘A Year in the Life’ and what it did for Netflix, and what I write as a screenwriter is in that same vein of happy romantic comedies. I’m really devoted to that genre as something we need — hopeful, smart stories of having some love — and the idea that it’s just for girls is ridiculous. Nobody really makes romantic comedies anymore, and I don’t get why. I just don’t like watching zombies kill each other. I see how much the new ‘Gilmore Girls’ has meant to the people who loved it, and I feel even more strongly that I want to be a part of things like that. I’m just devoted to storytelling, and I don’t care as much if I’m in it anymore. I’d be just as happy to write it."

