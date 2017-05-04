In 2009, Lea Michele and Cory Monteith took the world by storm playing Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson in the hit TV show, #Glee. Fans eagerly went through the roller-coaster ride that was their relationship until the two characters finally became a couple. That dynamic was echoed in real-life, as Lea Michele and Cory Monteith began dating.

Sadly, Cory Monteith passed away on July 13, 2013, leaving millions of fans and and his closest friends devastated. Since that tragic event, #LeaMichele has made sure to remember him as much as possible. The actress has two tattoos related to the late actor: The number 5 under her arm (in honor of Finn Hudson's football number) and "Finn" on her left hip. Furthermore, last year, she posted this loving tribute to commemorate three years of his passing:

I know everyday you're watching over me, and smiling. Love and miss you Cory, everyday, but today a little more.. pic.twitter.com/gyahNm5mmH — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2016

They're very touching ways to pay tribute to him, but there's one more way in which she remembers him: Through her songs.

Remembering Cory Through Her Work

Michele gave an interview to People Magazine to commemorate the release of her new LP, Places. One song in particular, "Hey You," has been heavily rumored to be about Cory. Listening to the lyrics, the subject is clear:

"The final days were the hardest/I didn't think they would be your last/Hope you know I forgive you/Given anything to get them back/I know you had to go away/I'll tell you everyday I miss you/But before you go/You should knowI love you more/I said so."

During the interview, the former Glee actress expressed her love for the song, and revealed that, despite its sensitive nature, it carries a beautiful message of happiness:

“I love it. I think it is such a beautiful song, and it has such a beautiful message. Despite it being about a more sensitive subject matter, when I listen to it, my overall feeling that I get from it is just joy and love.”

Listening to it, there's no way to deny it. It's ultimately a beautiful story about the love between two people, chronicling everything they went through together. It's important to note that Michele would not confirm the song was about Cory, but she did say songwriting was therapeutic for her:

“I like to keep certain things private, songwriting is a form of therapy.”

Now, even though the song's subject has not been confirmed, she revealed "Hey You" serves as a follow-up to her 2014 "If You Say So." And during an interview with Billboard in 2014, the actress confirmed the song was indeed about her late fiancé. Asked whether the song had helped her mourning in her loss, she said it did, but was still quite difficult:

"It has both sides of the spectrum. Listening to it, it's therapeutic and difficult. It will always represent the most devastating thing that's every happened to me in my whole life. But at the same time, music is therapy. It's been therapy for me in the entire grieving process and in my entire life."

His passing definitely took a toll on Lea, but it's great to know she's using her work as a means to deal with the pain, and that, as she revealed in the interview, she's in a very good place in her life:

“People have a perception of who I am and where I’m at right now because of everything I’ve been through … But I am so happy. And I feel so strong.”

Cory was truly a special person, and it's heartbreaking to know he's no longer with us. At the same time, however, it's amazing to see just how loved he was among not just his dedicated fandom, but also his friends. While we lost an amazing person, his memory and all of his accomplishments will live in our hearts forever.

[Sources: People, Billboard]