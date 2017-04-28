Not long after finishing her six year run on ABC Family/Freeform series Switched at Birth, Lea Thompson has signed on for her next project: a modern adaptation of Louise May Alcott's classic 1868 novel, Little Women.

Thompson will be taking on the role of the family matriarch, Marmee, the caring and charitable mother of the four titular "little women": Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March.

Thompson joins fellow Switched at Birth alum, Lucas Grabeel, who has already signed on in the role of Laurie, the rich young man who lives next door to the March family.

#LittleWomen follows the four March sisters as they grow from children to women in post-Civil War America. Though the novel is almost 150-years-old, it is still a beloved classic, as are the two sequel novels that continue the March sister's story, Jo's Boys and Little Men.

The film is planned to be released in 2018, 24 years after the most recent film adaptation of the novel, which starred Susan Sarandon in the role of Marmee, alongside Winona Ryder, Trini Alvarado, Claire Danes and Kirsten Dunst as the March sisters.

Little Women will be the directorial debut for Clare Niederpruem, who has previously acted in films Once I Was A Beehive and Zombie Hunter. Along with helming the film, Niederpruem also co-wrote the screenplay with Kristi Shimek (Nocturne).

