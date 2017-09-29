Kevin Can Wait Season 2 has officially premiered on CBS and the fan reception was not what the network was hoping for. The show followed through on its plan to kill off Kevin’s wife Donna (played by the wonderful Erinn Hayes) and replace her with Leah Remini, but it was how they handled it that really upset fans.

During the Kevin Can Wait Season 2 premiere, the show spent less than a minute of dialogue on the topic of Donna’s death and didn’t explain a single detail regarding what happened. To make things worse, the brief dialogue they did have was anchored by a terrible joke about a coupon for kung fu lessons, which really upset the fans.

#KevinCanWait killed off Kevin's wife tonight & spent less than one minute talking about her death in the whole ep https://t.co/GxvcdO0gnC pic.twitter.com/CexQHJEQ23 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 26, 2017

In response to the episode, fans took to Twitter to air their grievances and social media platforms were soon flooded with complaints. Apparently, the new star of Kevin Can Wait, #LeahRemini, took umbrage with the criticisms and started a one woman crusade to respond to some of the Kevin Can Wait fans – and took several of them to task.

Leah Remini Responds To Kevin Can Wait Criticisms On Twitter

Many #KevinCanWait fans were simply upset with how the show handled Donna’s death and their criticisms on Twitter were relatively polite. Other fans were not so nice and their comments really rubbed Remini the wrong way – and she responded in kind:

Thank you for the reality check sweetie. You really checked me huh? — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017

How do you really feel? I feel like you are sugar coating it — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 25, 2017

And put 299 people out of work? Good wish. Disgusted?! I have avorher show u should watch on Tuesday on @AETV see if you get disgusted then — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017

Awful human being? Wow. Thanks for letting me know. My best to you — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017

You are sick baby. Get some real help okay? Scientology is not helping you — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017

Lol! Well, at least it's "The Worst" would hate for you to not to be decided — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017

1) I didn"t make that decision 2) it's a sitcom & it isn't that deep 3) she is on another show 4) real things are going on in the world. — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017

It’s worth noting that Leah Remini never said anything uncouth to those criticizing her or Kevin Can Wait, but she did display her patented wit and charm that her fans have come to admire. Remini also took some time to address several other Twitter users, who didn’t blatantly attack her or the show, and her responses are quite lovely:

Sorry you won't be watching then — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017

I don't Botox my lips. Google me. was blessed with them lips ;) — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017

I don't know honey. I don't write or produce the show. But it's a good idea to answer that in the future — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017

Lol... no I didn't kill her. She is alive and well and doing another show — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017

You know death on a sitcom is always hard to deal with being it's a comedy — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017

Yes. It's sad. But the good news is she is so talented and is already on a new show. — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017

Leah Remini has always been very active with her fans and she always takes time to respond to their criticisms and compliments. The actress has also always been very outspoken and not afraid to speak her mind, but tries to do so in a way that doesn’t demean herself or others. Her tweets are a perfect example of how she can deal with people in a relatively polite way, even if the people she is addressing are out of line.

In hindsight, Kevin Can Wait could have handled the death of #ErinnHayes’s character with more tact, but we don’t know if they plan to address it in the future. It could wind up being a major throughline for Kevin’s character; however, based on the Season 2 premiere, it looks like they might just move past it. To be fair, it is a sitcom, so taking a large amount of time to lament a character’s death might be too heavy a subject for audiences who are just looking for a laugh.

For now, Kevin Can Wait has made major waves with its Season 2 premiere and it's in the public spotlight more than ever before. It’s possible that all the press – and the inclusion of Leah Remini – could be good for the show in the long run, but we will have to wait and see how the season plays out.

