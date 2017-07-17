Forty-three years and countless sequels later, the origin of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is finally going to be explored in a prequel titled Leatherface, which will explain exactly how the titular psycho became a killer in the first place.

What are you waiting for? Rev up your chainsaws and slash your way through the first trailer below!:

While the first R rated trailer for Leatherface gives little away, the gore on display reminds us exactly why the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre became so beloved in the first place. Amongst the hideous violence and screaming victims, our first glimpse of Leatherface suggests that this could help the franchise return to iconic status, capturing the grim aesthetic of the original while updating the story for modern audiences.

During an interview with Bloody Disgusting, French directors Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo explained that #Leatherface will be “a brutal and nihilistic road movie that we hope will surprise and delight the fans…” If the trailer's anything to go by, then we have total faith that this description will ring true when the full movie is released.

Check out the official synopsis below:

"In Texas, years before the events of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, in the early days of the infamous Sawyer family, the youngest child is sentenced to a mental hospital after a suspicious incident leaves the sheriffs’ daughter dead. Ten years later, he kidnaps a young nurse and escapes with 3 other inmates. Pursued by authorities including the deranged sheriff out to avenge his daughter’s death, the young Sawyer teen goes on a violent road trip from hell, molding him into the monster known now as Leatherface."

Maury and Bustillo are currently best known for their work on the slasher Inside (À l’intérieur), but we're sure that's all set to change when Leatherface leaves its mark on the minds of cinema-goers everywhere on October 20. Fortunately, hardcore fans of Leatherface and his not so adorable family can exclusively watch the prequel stitch the franchise back together as a DirecTV release on September 21.

What did you think of the first Leatherface trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

(Source — Bloody Disgusting)