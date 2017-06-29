Various movies can bring you back to a nostalgic time, but so can the actors who star in these movies — I'm talking about old comedic legends who we don't see on the big screen that often anymore (and if we do, it's in a drama rather than a comedy). We've all grown up with these actors, through comedy classics, family movies and the odd drama role too. Nowadays, many of these actors pick their movies very carefully and usually only put out a movie once every few years. It's sad to see these actors not take on as many roles as they used to, but at least they still have some upcoming projects!

Lets take a look at six legendary comedy actors who have a return to the funny genre in the next couple of years!

1. Steve Martin — 'Magic Camp'

'Cheaper by the Dozen' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Release Date: 2018

Director: TBA

Cast: Gillian Jacobs, Adam Devine, Steve Martin

Magic Camp is a family comedy being developed by #Disney to be released in 2018. The story follows an uptight banker who returns to the camp he attended as a shy child. In returning to this camp, the banker hopes to improve the lives of all the kids, while also trying to compete and win something called the Golden Wand competition.

This film has a real Cheaper by the Dozen vibe about it, where we'll likely see some classic Steve Martin hilarious pettiness and fierce competitiveness. With the film also starring Community's Gillian Jacobs and Pitch Perfect's Adam Devine, I'm sure it'll be one of 2018's best comedies.

2. Jack Black — 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' [Credit: Columbia Pictures]

Release Date: December 20, 2017

Director: Jake Kasdan

Cast: Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart

Out of all the movies on this list, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is by far the most well known with its high-profile cast of present day comedic titans like Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, and also the comedy legend that is Jack Black.

This Jumanji sequel has an interesting twist on the original film; instead of using a board game, the characters of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle use a video game to play. In the film, kids playing the new version of Jumanji will be using their in-game avatars to survive the dangers that lie within Jumanji.

3. Eddie Murphy — 'Triplets'

'Trading Places' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

Release Date: TBA

Director: Ivan Reitman

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Danny DeVito, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Triplets is a movie that could stand for three actors on this list, because not only does it star the legendary Eddie Murphy, but also iconic actors Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Triplets is a #sequel to the 1988 film Twins, which starred Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger as an unlikely the pair who found out they were twins. The plot of Triplets throws another spanner in the works, after they learn they have a third sibling — Eddie Murphy.

This has the potential to be a hilarious, nostalgic sequel with three comedic legends, and with the original Twins director, Ivan Reitman, behind the camera, I'm sure this one is a home run.

4. Chevy Chase — 'The Ogilvy Fortune'

Release Date: TBA

Director: Frank Peluso

Cast: Chevy Chase, Keith David, Nick Cassavetes

The Ogilvy Fortune sounds like a classic, old style heist movie starring some comedic legends like Keith David and of course, Chevy Chase (both of whom starred in Community at one time or another). The Ogilvy Fortune revolves around a man called Marvin, who in 1986 stole $21 million worth of gold, and hid it with his with his partner in the hotel they work in, the Ogilvy. When Marvin's partner dies in present day, Marvin must find the lost fortune before other people find it before him.

Frank Peluso is signed on to both write and direct The Ogilvy Fortune. With no release date for this film, we might have to wait a while as it's only in pre-production.

5 & 6. Owen Wilson & Jackie Chan — 'Shanghai Dawn'

'Shanghai Knights' [Credit: Touchstone Pictures]

Release Date: TBA

Director: Jared Hess

Cast: Owen Wilson, Jackie Chan

For this entry, I couldn't leave out either one because they're both so vital to how funny the Shanghai trilogy is. Not many people know that Shanghai Dawn is coming out, and the announcement last year was quite surprising given the last entry in this action-comedy franchise was in 2003. It will be great to see Jackie Chan back in the mainstream spotlight again, as his last big live-action movie was 2010's The Karate Kid.

It's great to see that some of Hollywoods funniest actors are still finding roles today, despite the increase in new comedians. Some of these actors were around for the golden-age of comedy and we need more roles from them. Be sure to keep an eye out for trailers for all these movies which are sure to be released in the next year or two.

