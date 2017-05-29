Even legends can die. This painful lesson is one that DC's Legends of Tomorrow has unfortunately rammed home more than once over the show's first two seasons. From Vixen to Captain Cold, team members have often lost their lives in the fight to protect the timeline. Luckily for the fans though, some deaths are less permanent than others, and new evidence suggests that a familiar face could return for Season 3.

Will Vixen Return To Legends Of Tomorrow In Season 3?

The last time we saw Vixen, she died at the hands of Captain Cold after being frozen and smashed into a thousand pieces. Suffice it to say, her future didn't look too promising. However, in a world where magic, alternate timelines and Lazarus Pits abound, there was always a chance that Vixen could be resurrected for Season 3.

During a panel at the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in London, actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers was asked point blank whether her character would return for Season 3. Fortunately for the fans, its good news:

"I am definitely coming back next season."

While Richardson-Sellers was reluctant to clarify how exactly, a few clues dropped during the panel may reveal how Vixen could rejoin the ranks of the Legends in the future.

Check out this Season 2 recap to bring yourself up to speed:

How Will Vixen Return To Legends Of Tomorrow?

Barry Allen may love f**king up the timeline, but the #LegendsofTomorrow sure do like to give The Flash a run for his money in that department. At the end of Season 2, the Legends had royally messed things up once again by literally breaking time, causing different periods to merge together in a hot mess of dinosaurs and futuristic skylines.

Given that this is how Season 2 ended, there's a strong chance that Vixen may be recruited once again, but from a time before she was murdered. Richardson-Sellers revealed this weekend that she "would love" to see the Justice Society return in some way, and this could certainly happen if we end up meeting a younger version of the team.

We also know that a new version of the Time Masters will become a threat in Season 3. Star Brandon Routh told us during his panel that the threat they pose will be somewhat different this season, though:

I believe it's not the Time Masters as we know them, but some kind of different formation of an entity that is like a time master entity."

While that's a rather convoluted answer, it may also hint at how Vixen could return. If the Time Masters end up toying with the timeline once again, it would be easy for the writers to use this and bring Richardson-Sellers back into the fold once more.

Failing all that, we're sure that the Legends of Tomorrow won't hesitate to risk the timeline further to bring Vixen back themselves. Sure, this could irrevocably change the #Arrowverse as we know it, but for once, we're ok with this timeline f**kery.

Vixen was one of the highlights of Season 2, and we can't wait to see how Maisie Richardson-Sellers continues to explore the character further in Season 3. Forget the Nate romance, though. We want to see the former member of the JSA take a ride in the Captain's seat for once. Sara Lance deserves a break, after all.

How do you think Vixen will return to Legends of Tomorrow? Let us know in the comments section below!