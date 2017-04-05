This post contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the Legends of Tomorrow Season 2 finale, so if you haven't seen it yet, make like Barry Allen and speed on out of here.

If there's one issue the DC TV shows don't have right now, it's a villain problem. Between Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow there's been more than enough memorable villains to shake a stick at, from Arrow's Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman) to Supergirl's Dr. Lillian Luthor (Brenda Strong) and The Flash's Grodd the Gorilla (wait — bad example).

Legends of Tomorrow in particular was as a surprising hit as part of #DCTV's catalogue, bringing with it the dysfunctional time-travelling team aesthetic we didn't know we needed. That and Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz).

Perfection [Credit: The CW]

#LegendsOfTomorrow has also proven that it's not afraid to kill off major characters, such as fan favorite Leonard Snart/Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller) who met his demise in the Season 1 finale. And such was the case in last night's episode, signing off the finale of Season 2 with aplomb. And the effect will surely be felt throughout the Arrowverse.

Numerous characters bit the dust in the Season 2 #finale, but thanks to this little thing that we in the superhero business call "messing about with timelines," not many of those deaths actually stuck. But one big one did, and it marks a farewell to a major #Arrowverse character who has been around since The Flash Season 1 back in 2014.

NO NOT THE GORILLA [Credit: The CW]

After finally defeating the Legion of Doom, the Legends were faced with one of the biggest villains from DC TV: Eobard Thawne/#ReverseFlash (Matt Letscher), who has terrorized Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) throughout the run of The Flash.

To face the Legends, Thawne rocked up with some deadly adversaries — lots and lots of Thawnes. Just when you thought one was bad enough. Faced with this army of smarmy Thawnes, all hope seemed lost. But wait, you forgot about the Legends' biggest badass, Sara Lance.

[Credit: The CW]

OK, we admit Sara had some help. After she tampered with the Spear of Destiny, nullifying its powers, Thawne was no longer able to wield it, leaving him wide open for an ass-kicking by Black Flash — the twisted new take on The Flash's villainous Hunter Zolomon/Zoom (Teddy Sears), the de-facto Grim Reaper of the Speedforce.

Trust us when we say you don't want to get on the wrong side of Black Flash. In last night's episode, Thawne learned this lesson in a pretty brutal fashion. After evading Black Flash for his Speedforce sins for most of the season, time finally caught up with Thawne.

As with most good villain deaths, Thawne's own hubris was his downfall. After flying under Black Flash's radar by skipping around the timestream, fetching an army of himself from different points in time was the moment he tripped up — alerting the Grim Reaper to his presence.

Not only was this an excellent way for Thawne to go, it also cemented his place as one of the most formidable villains of the Arrowverse (until they inevitably find a way to bring him back at some point, that's the problem with really good #villains, showrunners just don't want to let them go.)

