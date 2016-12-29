*Article Updated 01/12/2017*

The summer drought has come and gone, and with that, the return of our favorite superhero #TV shows are upon us. And one of those shows is the ultra-cool Arrow-verse spin-off DC's Legends Of Tomorrow. First airing last season, the show explored areas of the shared universe that we had never seen before by traveling through different time periods.

Check out the Season 2 trailer for Legends Of Tomorrow featuring Supergirl:

After successfully defeating the immortal tyrant Vandal Savage in the Season 1 finale, the heroes were left with a choice of going back to their own lives or rejoining their leader Rip Hunter for a brand new mission. Some left and some stayed, but they couldn't even get back to the Waverider before they were alerted of a new threat by Rex Tyler — a member of the Justice Society of America.

With Season 2 of Legends Of Tomorrow finally here, prepare to get caught up on anything and everything you need to know about the brand new season!

Legends Of Tomorrow Season 2 News, Rumors & Updates

Updated 12/01/2016

Episode 5 of Legends Season 2 ended with Darhk and Thawne officially joining forces and traveling through time in order to undo both of their eventual fates. This will likely lead to them both forming the Legion Of Doom alongside Captain Cold and Malcolm Merlyn.

The Legends march in style. (via The CW)

Another thing that has people talking this season is the Flash's cryptic message. Barry Allen sent the troubling memo to Rip Hunter from 2056 and warned the captain not to tell anyone about it, including his team of Legends. But the content of the message has yet to be revealed to us. It could involve the upcoming invasion by the Dominators, or it could be warning about Eobard Thawne's rogue disruptions in the timeline. However, it's likely that it had something to do with Hunter's disappearance.

We also wondered about Ray Palmer's role now that he doesn't have the Atom suit. Although it appeared that he would become Captain Cold 2.0 after Mick gave him Snart's cold gun, this week's episode seemed to suggest otherwise, highlighting how good Ray was at being Ray Palmer. Plus, it's practically a given that he'll get his suit back by the time of the show's "Invasion" crossover with #TheFlash, #Arrow and #Supergirl.

When Do New Episodes Of Season 2 Air?

Legends Of Tomorrow Season 2 premiered on the CW on Thursday October 13th, 2016. It was the the final of all the superhero shows to return, coming after The Flash, Arrow and Supergirl.

Catch new episodes when the series returns on a brand new night — Tuesday January 24, 2017 on The CW.

Get caught up on the new seasons of Arrow and The Flash:

Legends Of Tomorrow Season 2 Trailers, Previews & Promos

Updated 01/12/16:

The CW has released an extended trailer for the Mid-Season Premiere of Legends. It previews all of what is to come in the upcoming episode "Raiders Of The Lost Art", including Rip Hunter's return and an impending battle between the Legends and the Legion Of Doom.

Also, be sure to check out this shorter promo teaser that covers a number of different moment, including the naming of the Legion Of Doom.

So, as you can see from that — it looks like a heck of a lot is about to transpire in a single episode, including the naming of the Legion Of Doom who seem to have kidnapped Rip Hunter. However, perhaps the most shocking aspect of the trailer is that it appears Nate and Amaya will be getting a lot closer. Don't mess with the timeline guys!

The trailer also heavily promotes the fact that Legends will be airing on Tuesday nights now alongside parent show The Flash.

Legends Of Tomorrow Season 2 Cast & Characters

Caity Lotz as Sara Lance (via The CW).

A lot has happened since Season 1 wrapped up, and that includes a few changes to the large cast. Let's take a look at who will be traveling the Waverider through time this season.

Caity Lotz/Sara Lance: Lotz portrayed the badass assassin on Arrow before she was subsequently killed and resurrected. Now she helps the team on their time traveling missions as the White Canary, and this year she's out for revenge.

Lotz portrayed the badass assassin on before she was subsequently killed and resurrected. Now she helps the team on their time traveling missions as the White Canary, and this year she's out for revenge. Victor Garber/Martin Stein: A film legend, Garber portrayed Stein on The Flash — the genius professor who becomes one half of metahuman Firestorm. After defeating Savage, Stein was convinced to come back by the other half of Firestorm Jefferson.

A film legend, Garber portrayed Stein on — the genius professor who becomes one half of metahuman Firestorm. After defeating Savage, Stein was convinced to come back by the other half of Firestorm Jefferson. Brandon Routh/Ray Palmer: Routh is no stranger to superheroics, having played the titular character in 2006's Superman Returns he joined Arrow in 2014 as Ray Palmer/the Atom. A scientist, inventor and businessman, he developed a power-suit that is capable of shrinking, and it really comes in handy for the team, especially for sneaking into places.

Routh is no stranger to superheroics, having played the titular character in 2006's he joined in 2014 as Ray Palmer/the Atom. A scientist, inventor and businessman, he developed a power-suit that is capable of shrinking, and it really comes in handy for the team, especially for sneaking into places. Arthur Darvill/Rip Hunter: Having previously appeared on Doctor Who, Darvill is no stranger to time travel. As Rip Hunter, he leads the collective team of Legends throughout different times and consistently warns them of the dangers of disrupting the timeline. After losing his wife and son, Rip finally got his revenge by killing the man responsible for their deaths, Vandal Savage.

Darvill as Rip Hunter (via The CW).

Franz Drameh/Jefferson "Jax" Jackson: Replacing the fallen Ronnie Raymond as the other half of Firestorm, Jax was drugged by Professor Stein and taken aboard the Waverider. Ironically, it was he who then convinced Stein to return for a second outing.

Replacing the fallen Ronnie Raymond as the other half of Firestorm, Jax was drugged by Professor Stein and taken aboard the Waverider. Ironically, it was he who then convinced Stein to return for a second outing. Dominic Purcell/Mick Rory: Purcell is best known his role as Lincoln Burrows on Prison Break , and he excels as the career criminal Heat Wave. Originally set against saving the world, he eventually grew fond of his teammates. And although he lost his best friend (Wentworth Miller's Captain Cold), he decided to return despite the mission's end.

Purcell is best known his role as Lincoln Burrows on , and he excels as the career criminal Heat Wave. Originally set against saving the world, he eventually grew fond of his teammates. And although he lost his best friend (Wentworth Miller's Captain Cold), he decided to return despite the mission's end. Amy Pemberton/Gideon: Everyone's favorite artificial intelligence system, Gideon guides the team on the Waverider through history and is always on hand to help.

Everyone's favorite artificial intelligence system, Gideon guides the team on the Waverider through history and is always on hand to help. Nick Zano/Nathan Heywood: Zano is one of the new cast additions and will portray Nathan Heywood — a historian who discovers that the Legends are in trouble. Coincidentally, he also happens to be the grandson of JSA member Commander Steel.

Zano is one of the new cast additions and will portray Nathan Heywood — a historian who discovers that the Legends are in trouble. Coincidentally, he also happens to be the grandson of JSA member Commander Steel. Maisie Richardson-Sellers/ Vixen: Another new face, Richardson-Seller portrays Amaya Jiwe, who can channel the abilities of animal kingdom thanks to the mysterious Tantu Totem. She is also the grandmother of the Vixen Mari McCabe — who appeared on Arrow last season. It's looking like she will be joining the Waverider crew.

Another new face, Richardson-Seller portrays Amaya Jiwe, who can channel the abilities of animal kingdom thanks to the mysterious Tantu Totem. She is also the grandmother of the Vixen Mari McCabe — who appeared on last season. It's looking like she will be joining the Waverider crew. Matt Letscher/Reverse-Flash: Letscher portrayed the evil Reverse-Flash on The Flash. Although the character is currently dead in the main timeline, it's likely that a little time travel will bring him back to life. Some would say he's the reverse, but all will say he's back!

What Is Season 2 About?

The Legends are back for an even bigger adventure!

As the team successfully completed their mission last season by defeating Savage, Season 2 will be focusing on a brand new storyline, which will see the Legends become time masters, protecting the timeline from any "time aberrations".

This will lead to a brand new mission for the team. The official Season 2 synopsis gives us a glimpse into the new direction the show is taking.

After the defeat of the immortal villain Vandal Savage and the corrupt Time Masters who colluded with him, a new threat emerges. Dr. Nate Heywood (Nick Zano), an unconventional and charming historian, is thrust into the action upon making a shocking discovery – the Legends are scattered throughout time.Nate must find a way to rescue season one’s beloved team of heroes and rogues, including billionaire inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh); Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), the White Canary; Professor Martin Stein (Victor Garber) and Jefferson “Jax” Jackson (Franz Drameh), who together form the meta-human Firestorm; and Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell), aka Heat Wave. When the Legends encounter the J.S.A (the Justice Society of America, the precursor to DC’s Justice League) in the 1940s, Amaya Jiwe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), aka Vixen, joins the team. While the team reunites, a mystery looms – the fate of former captain Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill).Once reunited, the Legends continue their new mission to protect the timeline from temporal aberrations – unusual changes to history that spawn potentially catastrophic consequences. When Nate, the grandson of J.S.A. member Commander Steel, unexpectedly finds himself with powers, he must overcome his own insecurities and find the hero within himself. Ultimately, the Legends will clash with foes both past and present, to save the world from a mysterious new threat.

It definitely sounds like one jam-packed premiere! I don't know about you, but I'm definitely excited after reading this. Things are certainly going to get... interesting, to say the least!

Meet The Justice Society Of America

The Justice Society Of America will debut on "Legends Of Tomorrow" Season 2 (via The CW).

Our favorite time-traveling Legends won't be the only supergroup in Season 2 of Legends Of Tomorrow. Now we know that the iconic Justice Society Of America will be debuting during the season's second episode, where they will cross paths will the Legends in a Nazi-occupied Paris.

Despite trying to help them, the JSA seemingly wants nothing to do with the time-travelers. However, things don't necessarily work out that way and judging from the recent teaser, all hell breaks loose anyway. Something tells me that a team-up between the #superheroes is inevitable — based on what's coming, it may be the only way for any team to be victorious.

The Legion Of Doom Is Coming

Villains from "Arrow" and "The Flash" will form to become the Legion Of Doom.

Comic book fans will know that the Legion of Doom is one of the most revered group of supervillains in DC history, and are common antagonists of the JSA. So it's only fitting that they are arriving in Season 2 of Legends Of Tomorrow as well. The announcement was made at Comic-Con when Executive Producer Marc Guggenheim revealed:

"For Season 2 of 'Legends,' we decided that the perfect antagonist for TV’s first-ever team of superheroes would be TV’s first-ever team of super-villains, recruited from the ranks of Arrow and The Flash’s deadliest adversaries. Being huge fans of the 'Challenge of the Superfriends,' we’ve come to call this group our ‘Legion of Doom."

Now let's take a look at the lineup of this lethal faction, getting to know both the actors are the deadly villains they are portraying.

Matt Letscher/ Reverse-Flash: Eobard Thawne may have been under the guise of Harrison Wells for most of Season 1 of The Flash before his death, but we now know that he is very much alive and well in Legends . Remember that Reverse-Flash does feature in the Season 3 premiere of The Flash . Could this version escape Barry's clutches and form the Legion? We know Letscher is a series regular, so expect to see Reverse-Flash a lot.

Eobard Thawne may have been under the guise of Harrison Wells for most of Season 1 of before his death, but we now know that he is very much alive and well in . Remember that Reverse-Flash does feature in the Season 3 premiere of . Could this version escape Barry's clutches and form the Legion? We know Letscher is a series regular, so expect to see Reverse-Flash a lot. Wentworth Miller/Captain Cold: You may remember that Captain Cold died a hero at the end of Season 1 of Legends Of Tomorrow, saving his friend Mick. However, despite leaving the show, actor Wentworth Miller signed a new series regular contract across all CW superhero shows. And Cold will be returning to his villainous roots, joining forces with three of the darkest foes in the Arrow-verse. We don't know which version of Snart it is yet, but it's likely either an earlier timeline version or the original one may have been resurrected by Barry thanks to the Flashpoint event.

Leonard Snart is coming back!

John Barrowman/Malcolm Merlyn: Arrow 's devious Dark Archer seems to have trouble deciding if he's good or bad these days. While actor John Barrowman will continue to appear on Arrow , he has also signed the same type of contract as Wentworth Miller, so expect to see him doing plenty of manipulating as part of the Legion Of Doom

's devious Dark Archer seems to have trouble deciding if he's good or bad these days. While actor John Barrowman will continue to appear on , he has also signed the same type of contract as Wentworth Miller, so expect to see him doing plenty of manipulating as part of the Legion Of Doom Neal McDonagh/Damien Darhk: The big bad of Arrow Season 4 is most notorious for his controversial killing of the beloved Black Canary. However, he also met his end in similar fashion as Green Arrow drove an arrow into his stomach. How he will return will be interesting, but expect White Canary to have no issues taking him out all over again.

What Else Should We Expect To See?

Now that you know more about which heroes are returning, the new storyline as well as the new faces due to arrive, let's take a look at some of the other things we should be looking out for during Season 2 of Legends Of Tomorrow.

Legends Of Tomorrow is going to be part of The CW's historic three-night, four-show superhero crossover along with Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl. The major threat that will unify the heroes are the alien race known as the Dominators.

Arrow star Katie Cassidy has also signed a series regular contract across all CW superhero shows. She portrayed Laurel Lance/Black Canary for Arrow's first four seasons until her character's death last season. She would later portray villainous Earth-2 doppelganger Black Siren on The Flash. With Cassidy's new contract, Legends is one of the shows she is most likely to appear on due to her character being the sister of Sara Lance. Whether it's the return of her sister or the revenge of the Siren, expect to see this Canary Cry on Season 2 of Legends Of Tomorrow.

Black Siren takes out The Flash.

With Legends Of Tomorrow being one of the most well-received new shows last season, it's no surprise that it was renewed for a second season. However, the show itself is full of surprises and I have no doubt that it will continue to amaze us. You can officially consider yourself all caught up on what to expect from Season 2 as we eagerly anticipate its return. The time-traveling group of superheroes and villains will reunite and board the Waverider once more, all while arguing with new heroes, battling new villains and saving the timeline with their new mission. And I can't wait to see it!

Legends Of Tomorrow Season 2 premieres on October 13th.

