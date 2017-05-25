Season 2 of Legends of Tomorrow came to a close last month in a heart-pounding finale. Leaving fans with their jaws on the floor, the episode ended with a huge cliffhanger. Our time-traveling heroes returned to a 2017 overrun by T-rexes, thanks to time aberrations they created by meeting their past selves.

We still have quite a while to wait until we know how White Canary and her team will deal with their mess, but surprisingly, we already have our first look at the upcoming Season 3, thanks to none other than #BrandonRouth. The actor took to Twitter to share the very first promo art for #LegendsOfTomorrowSeason3.

The poster shows from right to left, Martin Stein, Rip Hunter, Heatwave, White Canary, Firestorm, Atom, Vixen and Citizen Steel. The image itself doesn't really give us anything in regards to ideas from the plot, but that doesn't mean there are no teases for us to speculate over.

What Can We Expect From The Legends' Next Chapter?

Earlier this month, The CW released the first synopsis for Season 3. Thanks to it, we got some clearer details on what had gone down in the finale. Our heroes created "anachronisms," meaning they inadvertently pulled people, animals, and objects from different timelines and scattered all throughout time:

"After the defeat of Eobard Thawne and his equally nefarious Legion of Doom, the Legends face a new threat created by their actions at the end of last season. In revisiting a moment in time that they had already participated in, they have essentially fractured the timeline and created anachronisms – a scattering of people, animals, and objects all across time! Our team must find a way to return all the anachronisms to their original timelines before the time stream falls apart."

As you can imagine, other efforts to fix those anachronisms will be quite a complicated venture, because technically, they're not supposed to be together anymore. You see, the Time Masters, this time working with #RipHunter, disagree with their methods for carrying out their jobs, and ordered them to disband. Being the rag-tag group we love, they didn't listen, so the Time Masters will be breathing down their necks.

That's where the poster comes in. Judging from the synopsis, it was hard to pinpoint Hunter's side in the upcoming season. Fortunately, the newly-released poster finally answers the question: Rip Hunter is part of the #LegendsOfTomorrow. It will be interesting to see whether stepping away from a position of authority to be once again the underdog affects him in any way, and if it does, what kind of dynamic that brings to the team.

Overall, Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 is looking quite exciting. Unfortunately, but we should expect it in early 2018.

What do you think about our first look at Season 3 of Legends of Tomorrow? What do you want to see in the new season? Let me know in the comments!