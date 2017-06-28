Modern superhero culture wouldn't exist without the writers and artists who worked to create the now iconic men and women in tights on comic book pages decades ago. One of the most hard-working creators in the business has always been Stanley Martin Lieber, a.k.a. #StanLee.

Lee got his start in comics in the late '30s filling inkwells, and Lee worked his way to the top. Along the way, he created characters like Spider-Man, the Hulk, the X-Men, Iron Man, and Marvel's version of Thor, to name just a few.

Through his creations –– and to an extent, through his hilarious cameos, Lee has played a pivotal part in the lives of a lot of people. Seeing how he's about to turn 95 years old, a legion of dedicated fans are pulling no stops to celebrate the #comicbook legend the way he deserves.

Stan Lee's In For An Epic Lifetime Celebration

Legion M, a fan-owned entertainment studio, will celebrate Lee's achievements as fans assemble at the Hollywood TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18 to pull a triple celebration for Lee: his 95th birthday, his 70th wedding anniversary to Joan Lee, and his 78th year working in the comic book industry.

At the ceremony, Lee will be honored with an opportunity to leave his handprint impressions in cement in front of the theater, alongside similar records of Hollywood luminaries. (This imprint ceremony is commonly carried out only by studios.) Lee's ceremony will the first in history to have been arranged by fans, and in which fans will have the ability to participate.

In case that didn't sound epic enough for you, there's still more to this plan.

Stan Lee Gets An Avengers-Sized Birthday Bash

Legion M also plans an afterparty of incredible proportion. It will take place in a massive mansion in Hollywood Hills – to give you an idea of the scale, it's being dubbed the "Stark Mansion Bash." Various performers and cosplayers will liven up the event.

Hopefully the cosplayers will dress up as different members of the Avengers; how amazing would it be to encounter #Hawkeye or #CaptainMarvel in the house? And judging by 2016's Deadpool, Lee is an experienced DJ, so maybe he'll add a some beats to his celebration.

To get us hyped up for the event, Nerdist unveiled a limited-edition poster for the party, designed by Paul Shipper (Doctor Strange) and Bryan Morton. It captures the explosiveness and scale of the plan:

The awesome thing about this entire event is that fans can participate. If you are interested in joining the super-heroic fun, visit Legion M's website to learn more before the party kicks off on July 18.

Stan Lee has been a source of inspiration to me for years. While his early Spider-Man run with #SteveDitko holds a special place in my heart, many of his works have made an impact on me, from Thor to Tony Stark and the X-Men. I'm just one of millions his work has affected, so it's incredible to see him getting this tribute for three major milestones.

What do you think about Stan Lee's celebration? Will you be taking part in it? Let me know in the comments!

