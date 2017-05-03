(WARNING: The following article contains potential spoilers for Thor: Ragnarok. You've been warned.)

Earlier this week, Lego revealed its toy line for DC's upcoming Justice League movie. In the Lego set, we received our first glimpse at Steppenwolf and a look at the Battle of Atlantis — both big reveals, as we had no confirmation of Atlantis actually being depicted in #JusticeLeague. However, this wouldn't be the only toy set revealed by Lego this week.

According to an BleedingCool, images from the #ThorRagnarok Lego set have been leaked to the public. The toy sets have yet to be released but the images reveal more than enough information. Check them out below.

Lego Sets For 'Thor: Ragnarok' Reveal New Scenes

'Thor: Ragnarok Lego Toy Sets' [Credit: The Lego Group]

Among the two images released, the toy sets reveal two distinct scenes. The image above depicts Thor in a gladiator match with Hulk, which was teased in the trailer. However, the following image could spell out a major plot point of Thor: Ragnarok.

'Thor: Ragnarok Lego Toy Sets' [Credit: The Lego Group]

In the aforementioend image, we can see that Thor is facing off with Hela in what's called "The Ultimate Battle For Asgard." Alongside Thor, a Bruce Banner figurine has joined Thor in the fight. What's interesting about this image isn't Bruce Banner fighting alongside Thor, it's Thor's new look. If you look at the Thor toy, he's holding something blue in his hand. It isn't Mjölnir since we saw Hela destroy it, so what could it be?

Well, logically speaking, the blue light glowing in Thor's hand could only be a number of mystical items in the MCU, but the most plausible being the Tesseract. The Tesseract was last seen when Thor returned it to Asgard during Avengers (2012). Presumably, the Tesseract was stored in Odin's vault, so there's reason enough to believe that Thor might be forced to use it against Hela in Thor: Ragnarok.

'Thor: Ragnarok' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Will Thor Use The Space Stone During 'Thor: Ragnarok'?

After looking at what we already know about the movie and Thor's need for a new weapon, it's logical for Thor to venture into the Odin vault and take possession of the Tesseract. It is the only other weapon Thor has at his disposal, which he could use against Hela.

'The Avengers' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Apart from theorizing, seeing the Tesseract in Ragnarok sounds accurate, considering how close we are to the Infinity Gauntlet being assembled in Avengers: Infinity War. Some of us forget that the Tesseract houses the Space Stone, one of the last remaining Infinity Stones to be revealed. What better time or place to unveil the Space Stone than Thor: Ragnarok?

Going back to the Lego set, there's also the matter of Thor's eyes. As you can see, Thor's eyes are glowing a radiant blue, identical to Peter Quill's eyes in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 1 when he took possession of the Power Stone (an Infinity Stone) and used it against Ronan the Accuser.

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.1' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Thor's eyes glowing a blue color further indicate his use of an Infinity Stone. It just so happens that the Space Stone glows a radiant blue color as well, so it's safe to say that Thor will be using the Space Stone in his fight against Hela.

If that's the case, then it looks like Thor could weild the power of the Space Stone, seeing as how the Infinity Stones need a vessel to contain their power. Thor is a demi-god, so this would grant him the ability store the power of an Infinity Stone inside his body just like Peter Quill did with the Power Stone in #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy.

Is The Fenris Wolf Being Introduced?

'Thor: Ragnarok Lego Toy Sets' [Credit: The Lego Group]

It also looks like the "Battle For Asgard" will introduce us to a new character. Well, not necessarily a character, but as you can see, a giant wolf creature is depicted alongside Hela. Fans of the comics will recognize this beast as the Fenris Wolf, a creature born into creation during Ragnarok.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

In the comics, the Fenris Wolf is Loki's offspring, but its position alongside Hela gives the indication of the Fenris Wolf has defected from Loki's side to join Hela in her crusade to destroy Asgard and bring forth Ragnarok. More importantly, the Fenris Wolf presents yet another obstacle standing in Thor's way of stopping Ragnarok from happening.

What did you think of these reveals by Lego? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters on November 4, 2017.

(Source: BleedingCool)