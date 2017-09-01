LEGO has always found a way of transporting people from all walks of life and generations back to their childhood thanks to their complex and brilliantly constructed structural masterpieces. They have also found themselves a large amount of success due to their association with many hollywood blockbuster properties. The likes of Harry Potter, Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Lord of the Rings, Batman and even The Simpsons have been given the LEGO treatment over the years and are always welcomed by their adoring fans. Two things always come with a LEGO kit, the increasing frustration that comes with building the models and the immense satisfaction when said model is complete. We feel compelled to mention the somewhat astronomical price tags some of these sets sell for, well beyond the affordability level of most.

But we buy LEGO sets for the fun and the challenge that comes with building some of the most complex structures available. LEGO's long lasting association with the Star Wars franchise has led to a number of large scale models being released, such as: The Death Star, Imperial Starships, Assault Walkers, Star Fighters and even Boba Fett's Slave 1 ship. The latest offering to this impressive collection comes in conjunction with the release of the latest film from the Star Wars franchise, The Last Jedi, or episode 8 in the timeline. LEGO has released a series of new products to tease what is to come in the new adventure, but it's the inclusion of the herculean sized Millennium Falcon which has everyone talking.

The new structure will comprise of 7,541 pieces and is recommended for builders of age 16 and above due to the complex nature of the construction. LEGO has described the product as being:

The largest, most detailed LEGO® Star Wars Millennium Falcon model we’ve ever created—in fact, with over 7,500 pieces it is the biggest LEGO model ever sold!

The starship has an immense level of detail throughout, with LEGO specifying there will be:

Intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy. Remove individual hull plates to reveal the highly detailed main hold, rear compartment and gunnery station.

You even have the ability to choose which period of Star Wars history you can create, thank to interchangeable parts and characters. LEGO described how:

This amazing model also features interchangeable sensor dishes and crew, so you decide whether to play out classic LEGO Star Wars adventures with Han, Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO, or enter the world of Episode VII and VIII with older Han, Rey, Finn and BB-8!

The list of impressive features continues, with LEGO stating there would be:

• 4 classic crew minifigures: Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO. • Also includes 3 Episode VII/VIII crew minifigures: Older Han Solo, Rey and Finn. • Figures include a BB-8 droid, 2 buildable Porgs and a buildable Mynock. • Exterior features include intricately detailed and removable hull panels, a lowering boarding ramp, concealed blaster cannon, 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy, interchangeable round/rectangular sensor dishes, upper and lower quad laser cannons, and 7 landing legs. • Main hold features a seating area, Dejarik holographic game, combat remote training helmet, engineering station with turning minifigure seat and a doorway build with passageway decoration. • Rear compartment features the engine room with hyperdrive and console, 2 doorways, hidden floor compartment, 2 escape pod hatches, engineering console and an access ladder to the gunnery station. • Gunnery station features a minifigure gunner’s seat and detachable hull panel with fully rotating quad laser cannon. An additional quad laser cannon is also mounted on the underside. • Also includes an informational fact plaque. • Features a new cockpit canopy element. • Classic crew weapons include Han’s blaster pistol and Chewbacca’s stud-firing bowcaster. • Episode VII/VIII crew weapons include Han’s blaster, Rey’s small silver blaster and Finn’s medium blaster rifle. • Change out the features and crew characters to switch between classic and Episode VII/VIII versions of the Millennium Falcon! • Open individual hull panels to access the detailed interior while retaining the overall exterior appearance. • Slide the panel to reveal the concealed blaster cannon. • Turn classic Leia’s and Han’s head to reveal their breathing mask decoration. • Makes the perfect intergalactic toy or flagship display model. • Measures over 8” (21cm) high, 33” (84cm) long and 22” (56cm) wide.

Now it's time to mention the elephant in the room which we have been avoiding up to this point: the price for this immense LEGO set. It costs an absolute fortune. Most would have to consider mortgaging their house to afford this model. It is priced at US $799.99 - CA $899.99 - DE 799.99€ - UK £649.99, a huge amount for what is essentially a model that most will build once and never again. The most expensive model before this was the Disney Princess Castle whoch weighed in at around the $400 mark, The family home from The Simpsons and the Kwik-E-Mart sets were also close to the $300 mark but none come close to this structure.

What we must ask ourselves is if this new LEGO set really is worth the money. It looks amazing, we cannot deny that, but for that much money you could see the film more than 50 times. We will let you make your own mind up about that one!

The set is due to be released on October 1 and will be available in LEGO stores or over at LEGO's official website.