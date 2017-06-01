In case we still needed to "hammer" home how excited we are for the #MCU's seventeenth entry and the upcoming #ThorRagnarok, there is a whole host of new reasons why we can't wait to head back to Asgard and run our fingers through the flowing locks of #ChrisHemsworth later this year.

If a dancing #JeffGoldblum at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 didn't already have you "bricking it" with excitement, the official Ragnarok Lego set will have you reaching for your wallet and screaming, "Take my money now!" In addition to seeing pint-sized plastic versions of our Norse gods and monsters, the set has dropped some major spoilers on the plot of Taika Waititi's film and the inclusion of a formidable new villain!

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Thor: Ragnarok.

Gladiators, Are You Ready?

First up, we see the Grandmaster's Arena in “Thor vs. Hulk: Arena Clash,” which is possibly the coolest Lego set since the Mos Espa Podrace from The Phantom Menace. While there are no surprises that Hemsworth's Thor and #MarkRuffalo's Hulk will be teaming up to formulate an escape plan, the box gives us all the details:

"Role-play an arena duel between Thor and Hulk and then team up with these 2 old friends to topple Grandmaster. This awesome Lego Marvel Super Heroes Thor vs. Hulk: Arena Clash set features an arena with a sliding gate, secret weapons rack, 2 toppling pillars, smash-function wall, and an opening prison cell. Use Thor’s super jumper to knock Grandmaster off his throne and Loki off his seat. Includes 4 mini-figures plus a Hulk big figure with assorted weapons and accessories to intensify the action play."

With toppling pillars and secret weapons caches, will we see the Grandmaster thrown into his own arena and left to an unknown fate? Forget the rest of the set, personally, I just want to play around with the giant armored Hulk figure. Interestingly, it is the next set that reveals that the arena battle takes place long before Hela's attack on the gods, but also means that Bruce Banner will be vital in the final battle against #CateBlanchett's horned bitch.

Hungry Like The Wolf

“The Ultimate Battle for Asgard" is where the real spoilers come in, showcasing the Commodore ship that we have already briefly seen in the trailer. It is pretty much confirmed that this is how #TessaThompson's Valkyrie will transport Thor, a non-hulking Banner, and herself to the big battle:

"Fly the Commodore spaceship and team up with Thor, Bruce Banner, and Valkyrie to take on Hela, her Berserkers, and the Fenris Wolf in this exciting Lego Marvel Super Heroes: The Ultimate Battle for Asgard set. The Commodore has 2 dual stud shooters and a mini-figure-drop function, while the buildable Fenris Wolf figure features posable joints for different battle poses. Includes 6 mini-figures with assorted weapons such as Thor and Hela’s firing Power Blasts to intensify the role-play action."

Although Blanchett's Hela doesn't look quite as menacing in her plastic form, the set reveals that she will be battling Hemsworth's Thor one-on-one with both using "power blasts." Perhaps the biggest spoiler though, is that Hela has some help from a pretty impressive source. Lego has spoiled the surprise by giving out first look at Fenris Wolf.

A big part of Norse mythology, Fenris was an adaptation of Fenrir and a staple of the Thor comic books. Prophesied as the creature who devours Odin to bring about the destruction of Asgard, we will have to see how this plays into the plot of the film (if at all). However, the humongous beast (with glow-in-the-dark-eyes) is pictured for the first time since some loose concept art from 2016's San Diego Comic-Con and now confirmed for the film's presumed climax.

Fenris is the largest addition to the set, seeming to suggest it will be supersized; however, note that the banner here is in human form. With the figure sporting a pair of green eyes, it certainly suggests that one of his Hulk moods is well on the way. Forget Thor vs. Hulk, will the film have a beastly battle where our Emerald Giant bags himself a nice wolf pelt for winter?

All will become clearer when the film is released on November 3, but for fans of Lego, you can grab both the sets from August 1.

Check out the trailer for Thor: Ragnarok and don't forget our poll below!