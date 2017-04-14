The trailer which dropped today for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was many things. It was dark theme, Luke Skywalker warning that the Jedi must cease to exist to restore balance. It was dark visually, too, and truly beautiful.

For those of us still mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher, though, and wondering what will become of General Leia Organa, the most significant moment of #TheLastJedi trailer might have been a brief, blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of Leia herself.

The shot, around 45 seconds into the trailer, finds Leia at the Resistance base, positioned at the head of the command centre, observing, working. Her back turned to the camera, it seems at first deceptively like a shot thrown in just to generate hype around Carrie Fisher's final performance in a Star Wars movie.

But actually, the smart juxtaposition of Rey's conversation with Luke ("What do you see?"/"Light... darkness...") with the shot of Leia serves to highlight Leia's role as a symbol of how the Force should be used — for peace, not for war.

Director Rian Johnson revealed at #StarWars Celebration that Fisher regularly helped him smooth over details of the script while The Last Jedi was shooting — right until the end, the vastly skilled actress and writer was making her presence felt as more than just a legacy character, but the beating heart of a galaxy far, far away.

And that makes her brief appearance in the trailer for The Last Jedi even more poignant, and just a touch heartbreaking. Carrie, we miss you.

Will The Last Jedi give Carrie Fisher and Leia the send-off they deserve?