One of the staple franchises of the early 2000s was Underworld, which showed the never-ending war between vampires and werewolves, with mankind caught in the middle of the crossfire. While the franchise will continue with the sixth installment, Underworld is about to see new life once again – but not on the big screen. Instead, the eternal supernatural conflict is slated to get its own TV series, overseen by the franchise's original director, Len Wiseman.

Underworld Heads To Televisions

As reported by Deadline, director #LenWiseman and his production company Sketch Films are pushing forward with the long-delayed Underworld series. The producers plan to debut Underworld on both cable TV and streaming services, hoping to reach as many potential fans as possible. There are currently no other names attached to the project and Sketch Films has yet to give a tentative release date, but production is expected to start soon.

It has still yet to be confirmed if #Selene (Kate Beckinsale), the central character of the Underworld movies, will play a part in the series, but Wiseman teased how the show will differ from the Underworld franchise.

“The series will be a pretty big departure from the films. I don’t want to say it’s more adult, but it’s definitely less comic book in its tone and character.”

To date, all five Underworld movies have been rated PG-13, and the sixth installment is expected to follow suit. However, as seen in recent TV series such as HBO's Game of Thrones and Netflix's partnership with Marvel, the televised format potentially offers more creative freedom, meaning that Underworld could explore edgier and riskier content.

Wiseman famously directed the first two Underworld movies, and has been involved with the franchise as a producer and co-writer for three more sequels. With the confirmation of Wiseman's return to his signature franchise as the TV series' showrunner, fans will surely be overjoyed with this exciting Underworld update.

